NeuroMetrix Names Jonathan Breck Harmel as National Director of Sales for its Emerging Prescription Neurotherapeutics Business

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today announced that it has appointed Jonathan "Breck" Harmel as National Director of Sales, Neuromodulation. Mr. Harmel will be responsible for leading the sales organization for the Company's prescription wearable neurotherapeutics business in the U.S. market. The Company recently received FDA De Novo authorization to market its Quell® device as an aid for reducing the symptoms of fibromyalgia in adults with high pain sensitivity. The Company received FDA Breakthrough Designation for the use of Quell to treat fibromyalgia in July 2021.

Mr. Harmel brings 15 years of experience in high growth medical technology and device sales, including building and managing successful sales teams on a national scale. Mr. Harmel was most recently the U.S. Director of Market Development at Neurolief, which developed and is commercializing a wearable neuromodulation device for migraine. Prior to Neurolief, Mr. Harmel was Regional Director of Business Development for Neuronetics, which markets a transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) device for the treatment of major depression. Before that, he held sales leadership roles at Virgin Pulse, CDx Diagnostics and Avantis Medical Systems.

"Breck's background in medical technology sales, and in particular his leadership experience in the neuromodulation sector, is highly relevant to our effort to launch and build a prescription neurotherapeutics business powered by Quell technology," said Shai N. Gozani M.D., Ph.D., NeuroMetrix Chief Executive Officer. "His immediate priority will be to direct the launch of Quell Fibromyalgia in the fourth quarter of this year. We believe physicians treating patients with fibromyalgia will be interested in Quell's clinical benefits and safety profile. Our initial commercialization efforts will focus on rheumatologists and pain medicine physicians. We are pleased to have Breck on board and leading this effort."

About Quell Technology

Quell is an advanced, non-invasive, neuromodulation technology that is covered by 23 U.S. utility patents. It is the only wearable neuromodulator that is enabled by a proprietary microchip that provides precise, high-power nerve stimulation in a form factor the size of a credit card. Quell utilizes position and motion sensing to automatically adjust stimulation for an optimal user experience both day and night. The device supports Bluetooth® low energy (BLE) to communicate with mobile apps for multiple smartphone and smartwatch platforms. Quell is indicated for treatment of fibromyalgia symptoms and chronic lower extremity pain.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is an innovation-driven company with a mission to improve individual and population health through innovative medical devices and technology solutions for neurological disorders and pain syndromes. The Company has three commercial products. DPNCheck® is a diagnostic device that provides rapid, point-of-care detection of peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE® is a diagnostic device that provides automated, in-office nerve conduction studies for the evaluation of focal neuropathies. Quell® is a wearable neuromodulation technology. For more information, visit www.NeuroMetrix.com.

