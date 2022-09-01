EagleView Launches EagleView Cloud, a More Powerful Imagery and Software Service

ROCHESTER, NY, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleView Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of aerial imagery and analytics, today announced the launch of EagleView Cloud, a new aerial imagery and software service that helps users make informed and timely decisions.

Featuring the company’s sharp oblique imagery, EagleView Cloud can be customized with different imagery resolutions, more frequent image delivery and extra visualization tools. EagleView Cloud is available now for government customers and will soon be available for commercial use in industries such as insurance.

“The world is constantly changing so we are seeing more governments and companies embracing agility and innovation,” said Chris Jurasek, EagleView CEO. “EagleView Cloud delivers the imagery and software our customers need to see more and be more precise.”

EagleView’s high-resolution imagery, which includes both side angle (oblique) and top-down (orthogonal) views of properties, helps users see an aerial view of a region. With EagleView, users can generate insights about an area and use those insights to make important decisions.

“EagleView has always been an industry leader when it comes to developing new imagery products, and this is the next evolution,” said John Garrish, Chief Product Officer, EagleView.

EagleView’s imagery and software capabilities are trusted across a range of industries, including government, insurance, construction and solar. EagleView Cloud joins the company’s other recent releases including enhanced exterior property measurements (Walls, Windows & Doors and enhanced Walls), end-to-end solar design software (TrueDesign) and a drone-powered insurance claims solution (Assess).





About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. EagleView has the largest geospatial data and imagery library ever assembled, encompassing 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView’s unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.