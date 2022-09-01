Fellaz Announces a Strategic Partnership With UC Global, an Asia-Focused Lifestyle and Entertainment Company Behind Ultra Music Festival in Asia

SINGAPORE, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fellaz, a multichain Web3 entertainment ecosystem, has entered into a partnership with UC Global, a Seoul-based Asia-focused lifestyle and entertainment company, which has brought global events like Ultra Music Festival and Wanderlust to over 12 countries and territories in Asia.

Ultra Music Festival is the world's largest international music festival brand with events in over 25 countries around the world. The annual outdoor electronic music festival takes place in Miami, FL and was founded in 1999. Ultra Music Festival's global arm, Ultra Worldwide, produces events in all 6 inhabited continents; North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. Over 1 million fans from around the world, attend Ultra Music Festival events each year.

As pandemic conditions are improving around the world, Ultra is welcoming back its flagship event in Korea for the first time since 2019. The ninth edition of Ultra Korea will see the return of its unparalleled stage designs, state-of-the-art production and the world's top electronic music artists including Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Nicole Moudaber, Adam Beyer, KSHMR, Nicky Romero, Oliver Heldens, Sasha, Timmy Trumpet and many more yet to be revealed to dazzle the masses gathering at the Seoul Olympic Stadium Complex this September 24th and 25th.

Fellaz will be working with UC Global as its Web3 partner, providing expertise and technical support in building the necessary infrastructure throughout the process of Ultra Korea's expansion into the digital arena. Fellaz also plans to showcase a real-time social networking service dedicated for the users on-site during the festival through its proprietary app through which its much-awaited NFT ticketing solution will be deployed in October.

As a growing entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of K-pop and J-pop IP and derivative content including metaverse-native content, Fellaz also plans to host local music festivals and global IRL events with top-tier artists, complementing the experience with its Web3-integrated community infrastructure where fans are incentivized to gather and engage in their fandom activities. Its partnership with UC Global will present a valuable opportunity to ignite brand awareness of Fellaz which will lead to its upcoming concert plans for EDM fans in the Pan-Asian region. Recently, Fellaz partnered with Rakuten Sports, entering the sports arena starting with the World University Basketball Series that was held last month in Tokyo as its official sponsor, to further the geographic reach and scope of business in professional sports as a part of its grander vision toward the entertainment industry.

Dudley Chou, Managing Partner of UC Global mentioned, "Fellaz will provide invaluable expertise and access to the Web3 space to brands and events we manage. Our expertise lies within the live and physical events arena, we have always felt that by creating a bridge between physical and digital, we can unlock and create incredible new experiences and content for fans, and opportunities for brands. This is why our partnership with Fellaz creates real value, their expertise will not only expedite our entry into Web3, but they will help us avoid mistakes that so many brands make. They will help us do it right."

Bobby Bhatia, CEO of Fellaz commented, "I am delighted to share this news as partnership marks the memorable first step toward Fellaz's project-wide mission of bringing together entertainment and technology. We want to be the first mover in this space, bringing the much-needed innovation that the fans and the artists deserve. I very much look forward to every collaborative endeavor we will embark on together, in proliferating the music festivals while showcasing actual Web3 utility for the users."

Based in Singapore, Fellaz is a multichain Web3 entertainment ecosystem providing content production and distribution for the metaverse, an NFT solution for artists, and a decentralized fandom community infrastructure. Alongside its network of global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses, creators, and fans transition into the Web3 entertainment space by taking the best from the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT blockchain technology and integrating them with original content and Web3 diversification.

Based in Seoul, Korea, UC Global is an Asia-focused lifestyle and entertainment brand management company, with a vision to create an ecosystem of services and products to further serve the region's Millennial and Generation Z lifestyle and entertainment needs. UC Global produces a portfolio of branded events including Ultra Music Festival in Asia. UC Global's brands and events are produced across 12 countries and territories, through over 100+ large format live events with over 1.4m fans in attendance.

