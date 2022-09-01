TaskHuman Announces Juniper Networks Surpasses One Million Minutes on 1:1 Digital Coaching Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskHuman , the 1:1 digital coaching platform, today announced Juniper Networks , a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, has exceeded one million minutes spent on the TaskHuman platform in just over one year. Implemented to enhance employee well-being and provide personalized resources, TaskHuman is used by Juniper employees in 42 countries for coaching on topics ranging from interpersonal relationships to home-based workouts.



Organizations can deploy TaskHuman as a coaching solution to their global workforce, allowing employees to amplify their daily work and personal lives. With TaskHuman’s unlimited pricing model, every employee can engage in limitless ways with a network of over 1,000 coaches and address their goals with unlimited in-app content, live 1:1 video calls, and group sessions. More than 1,000 topics are covered, spanning everything from physical fitness, family dynamics, and emotional well-being, to financial planning and sales and leadership coaching.

Juniper is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. A global leader, the company has more than 10,000 employees across 49 countries. In 2020, Juniper established a mission to expand benefits and enhance overall employee well-being through a personalized coaching offering. The company focused on five key business objectives: focus on employee well-being, raise morale, improve recruitment and retention, boost employee engagement and productivity, and reduce absenteeism, health risks, and healthcare costs.

To help with this mission, Juniper selected TaskHuman and extended the 1:1 digital coaching platform as a benefit to its global employee base in January 2021 and saw immediate engagement. By February 2022 — just over one year later — Juniper employees achieved one million minutes of personalized coaching on the TaskHuman platform. Furthermore, in Juniper’s 2021 Employee Voice Survey, “well-being” was measured as the company’s second-highest satisfaction score.

“TaskHuman has played a key role in the improvement of employee well-being at Juniper, and we’ve seen firsthand the positive effect personalized digital coaching has on morale and productivity,” said Tom Castillo, Senior Director of Total Rewards (Benefits) at Juniper. “We are particularly impressed by the quality of coaches, scope of topics offered and availability across time zones to serve our global employee base. We anticipate that TaskHuman will continue to play an integral part of our overall well-being strategy.”

To date, Juniper has reached the following milestones on TaskHuman:

Spent more than 1.5 million total minutes on the platform

Attended over 135,000 minutes of group sessions

Read 5,315 minutes worth of content (launched in November 2021)

Placed 1:1 calls on more than 330 unique topics

Rated call satisfaction 4.9 out of five stars



“Juniper’s achievement is a prime example of the results we want organizations to experience by extending TaskHuman as a benefit to employees,” said Ravi Swaminathan, Co-founder and CEO of TaskHuman. “As the line between work and personal lives have blurred — leading to the rise of what we call work-life integration — companies today must take a holistic approach to employee well-being. By giving employees the tools and coaching they need to navigate any aspect of their lives, organizations will see a more engaged, productive, and satisfied workforce.”

To learn more about Juniper’s story and their one-million-minute achievement on TaskHuman, read https://taskhuman.com/case-study-juniper/ .

About TaskHuman

Founded in 2017, TaskHuman is the world’s first real-time digital coaching platform, allowing users to amplify their daily work and personal life with 1:1 personalized guidance from LIVE specialists over video calls. With TaskHuman, instantly discover and connect with the world’s most comprehensive global network of coaches, instructors, and specialists covering over 1,000 aspects of your well-being, such as physical fitness, mental well-being, spiritual, emotional, financial, career & leadership coaching, and more. With this platform, users can focus on selfcare anytime — privately and cost effectively. The company has over 100 full-time team members and more than 1,000 coaches around the world across nearly 50 different countries. TaskHuman is backed by USVP, Impact Ventures, Madrona, RingCentral Ventures, and several notable individual investors. To learn more, follow TaskHuman on Twitter @taskhuman , download on the App Store or Google Play , and visit the company’s website at https://taskhuman.com/ .