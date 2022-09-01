AMMO, Inc. Announces Sept. 22 Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Opening of State-of-the-Art Ammunition Manufacturing Plant in Manitowoc, WI

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) (“AMMO” or the “Company”) the owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries, and a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new state-of-the-art production facility located at 6311 West Custer Street in Manitowoc, Wisconsin at 12:00 p.m. CDT on September 22nd. The ceremony is open to the public.



Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels and other state and local officials will be on site at the event along with AMMO’s Chairman & CEO, Fred Wagenhals, his senior management team, AMMO Board members, including Rusty Wallace and Richard Childress, who are also members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The new facility is 185,000 square feet in size and incorporates state-of-the-art capabilities, enabling AMMO to significantly expand production capacity to meet the rapidly growing demand for its unique products. The Company currently employs over 300 people in Manitowoc and is currently projecting to add another 100 team members over the next year.

“We are pleased to bring on-line and on time our world-class manufacturing Plant, representing the art of the possible in ammunition and munition components manufacturing. This crown jewel and best-in-class plant will allow our growing Manitowoc team members to work in a technologically advanced and comfortable environment that more than triples our current manufacturing footprint, deploying cutting-edge on-site R&D, ballistics, and range facilities,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s Chairman & CEO. Wagenhals stated that “our new plant was strategically designed to support profound increases in leverage, efficiencies, and cost-controls across our entire product portfolio, all coming together to support an incremental increase in loaded ammunition production projected to take us to a billion rounds of production in due course. I couldn’t be prouder of the entire AMMO team responsible for bringing this project across the goal line. We look forward to celebrating this momentous occasion with the AMMO family, Manitowoc Mayor Nickels, his staff, the City Council and all our supporters within the community.”

