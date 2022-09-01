The Solar Forum for HVAC Contractors Presented by ACCA and Pearl Certification

PHOENIX, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA) has teamed up with Pearl Certification to present The Solar Forum — the nation's first-ever event to address the challenges and opportunities arising from the rapid adoption of solar, storage, and connected home devices.

HVACR contractors are encouraged to attend this two-day, workshop-style forum, Nov. 14-15, 2022, in Phoenix, AZ. Attendees will experience inspiring educational sessions, innovative products and service providers, and opportunities to network with contractors already engaging in HVAC and solar.

New terms like "grid-interactive homes," "demand-responsive homes," and "smart monitoring" are trending across the country and are creating a deep impact on HVAC contractors. In a recent survey, 85% of ACCA Members said they were interested in offering solar but indicated a lack of training and difficulty sourcing parts and installation as major obstacles.

"ACCA prides itself on being a trusted and forward-thinking resource to the industry," said Deb Weiner, ACCA manager of communications and strategic partnerships. "In collaboration with Pearl Certification, we will address these pain points and look forward to helping HVACR contractors take their businesses to the next level."

For HVAC contractors who want to stay ahead of the curve, it's vital to understand the intersection of efficient HVAC, household electrical systems, and newer technologies like solar, batteries, and electric vehicle chargers. "When it comes to generating leads and revenue from new lines of business, few opportunities are as rich as the convergence between the traditional services that HVAC contractors have delivered for decades and the adoption of these newer technologies," said Cynthia Adams, Pearl Certification CEO and co-founder.

Contractors who understand how homes create, distribute, and use energy will be best positioned to succeed in the future. No other trade is as well-positioned as HVAC contractors to take advantage of these new opportunities. And no other trade has as much to lose if they don't understand how the market is rapidly changing as a result of these disruptive technologies.

"Together, Pearl and ACCA are leading the charge for elite contractors to futurize their businesses and create a powerful ripple effect in our industry, as well as the communities we serve — one home, one region, one state at a time," said Lindsay Bachman, Pearl Certification director of strategic trade alliances.

The Solar Forum

The Solar Forum is sponsored by Mosaic and Aeroseal, and is supported by Schedule Engine, SunPower, and Owens Corning. Learn more and register for The Solar Forum 2022 here. Space is limited.

About ACCA

Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA) is a nonprofit association serving more than 60,000 professionals and 4,000 businesses in the indoor environment and energy services community. Our member firms are the nation's most professional contracting businesses, serving residential and commercial customers in every state. With roots stretching back a century, ACCA was incorporated in its present form nearly 50 years ago. Today, ACCA sets the standards for quality comfort systems, provides leading-edge education for contractors and their employees, and fights for the interests of professional contractors throughout the nation. www.acca.org

About Pearl

Pearl Certification is the gold standard in high-performing home certifications, bringing visibility to the valuable features that make them healthy, safe, comfortable, and energy- and water-efficient. Pearl is the only national sponsor of the U.S. Department of Energy's Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® program and is a partner with the National Association of REALTORS® Green REsource Council. Pearl has certified and provided appraisal addenda on over 95,000 homes in 44 states and Washington, D.C. Pearl Certified homes sell on average for 3.5-6% more than comparable homes, according to independent appraiser studies. pearlcertification.com

Press Contacts

Deb Weiner

Manager of Communications and Strategic Partnerships

Air Conditioning Contractors of America

703.824.8873

deb.weiner@acca.org

Lindsay Bachman

Director of Strategic Trade Alliances

Pearl Certification

412.443.2996

lindsay.bachman@pearlcertification.com

###

Related Images











Image 1: The Solar Forum for HVAC Contractors





The Solar Forum will educate HVAC contractors on how the future of the industry is solar panel installation.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment