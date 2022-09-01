Chicago, IL, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September is Dental Implant Awareness Month, sponsored by the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID). This month emphasizes the need to educate the public about the life-changing benefits of dental implants and connects them to a search tool to find a credentialed dental implant expert in their area.

Did you know that most people will lose a minimum of one adult tooth in their lifetime? It is essential to replace missing teeth, and dental implants provide a healthy tooth replacement option for adults of all ages, whether you were born without a tooth or have had teeth removed due to injury, infection, or decay.

Dental implants help over 3 million U.S. residents live life to the fullest, so people must be educated, given the proper resources and understand the full benefits of receiving the best care and tooth replacement options. Myths and wrongful stereotypes about dental implants restrict the life-changing opportunities dental implant surgery presents and cause stigmas deterring people from receiving this healthcare.

"After decades of successful use, I'm still surprised by how much misinformation or a lack of actual information circulates about dental implants. The best thing you can do as a consumer is to educate yourself and learn the facts,” explains the President of AAID, Dr. Brian J. Jackson, DDS, FFAID, DABOI/ID, in his new blog Stick to the Facts About Dental Implants.

Dr. Jackson will join his colleagues and other AAID-certified implantologists at the 2022 Annual Conference in Dallas, Texas, from September 21-24 to share best practices, solutions to complex cases, and emerging technologies.

Each AAID-credentialed dentist invests significant time, money, and energy into dental implant-focused training, and they make up just 1,000 dentists out of 40,000 dentists providing implant services (see attached infographic). Dental implants are not one size fits all – they are complex, sophisticated devices and require specialized training and expertise to fit and place correctly.

When you choose an AAID-credentialed dental implant dentist, you can rest assured that you’re selecting an expert with the education, training, experience, and proficiency to evaluate your needs, design a personalized treatment plan, and achieve your satisfaction.

To hear answers from AAID-credentialed dentists, watch the short videos: connect.aaid-implant.org/answers-from-aaid-credentialed-dentists.

To find an implant dentist near you, visit aaid-implant.org/find-an-implant-dentist/.

About the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID):

Founded in 1951, AAID was the first organization in the United States dedicated to developing and improving dental implants. Today, after 71 years, the AAID continues to be the leading organization of dentists devoted to providing dental implant treatment solutions. Their credentialing program reinforces that these individuals are at the highest competency standards in the profession. For more information, contact the AAID at info@aaid.com or call (312) 335-1550.

