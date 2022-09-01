Sopheon Strengthens Award-Winning Innovation Product  

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sopheon , the leading international provider of software and services for Innovation Management solutions, today announced a series of enhancements and additions to its award-winning innovation management product, Accolade®. Sopheon customers will benefit from stronger collaboration capabilities, expanded data metrics and additional financial modeling, all within a highly secure environment.



Using Accolade, Sopheon’s long-standing blue-chip customers across a diverse range of industries have experienced superior strategy-to-execution performance, reduced time-to-market, improved efficiency, and greater product success rates.

Benefits of the latest enhancements include:

Greater Team Collaboration: Standardized access to timely communication eliminates bottlenecks and facilitates smooth transitions between steps in the innovation process. Teams and individual members are better able to collaborate and communicate.





Standardized access to timely communication eliminates bottlenecks and facilitates smooth transitions between steps in the innovation process. Teams and individual members are better able to collaborate and communicate. Increased Financial Data Metrics: Through further integration with ROI Blueprints, out-of-the box financial metrics enable users to capture a project’s key financial information. Information ranges from project-based metrics, such as fiscal year, net present value (NPV) and internal rate of return (IRR), to cash flow-based metrics, like net cash flow and fixed labor costs. Dozens of system-level metrics such as these speed time to value for Sopheon customers.





Through further integration with ROI Blueprints, out-of-the box financial metrics enable users to capture a project’s key financial information. Information ranges from project-based metrics, such as fiscal year, net present value (NPV) and internal rate of return (IRR), to cash flow-based metrics, like net cash flow and fixed labor costs. Dozens of system-level metrics such as these speed time to value for Sopheon customers. Improved Portfolio Navigation: Seamless navigation between multiple projects within a portfolio creates greater efficiencies. Having a clear understanding of where each project fits into an organization’s strategic vision provides the context necessary to make decisions that increase efficiency and speed time to market. It also ensures that all stakeholders are kept fully informed of project activity.





Seamless navigation between multiple projects within a portfolio creates greater efficiencies. Having a clear understanding of where each project fits into an organization’s strategic vision provides the context necessary to make decisions that increase efficiency and speed time to market. It also ensures that all stakeholders are kept fully informed of project activity. Expanded Authentication Options: Support of the OpenID Connect authentication protocol makes access to Accolade more secure and robust. This interoperable protocol makes it easier to use Accolade securely with a variety of security identity and access providers.



“Successful innovation is driven by collaboration, context and clear communication around new and product-line extension initiatives,” said Michael Bauer, chief product officer of Sopheon. “By addressing all three areas with our latest enhancements and strengthening our security and out-of-the-box financial capabilities, companies innovating with Accolade and other Sopheon innovation management products will experience greater efficiencies and faster time-to-value.”

Sopheon’s leadership in innovation management was highlighted in the comprehensive MarketsandMarkets™ report on the Innovation Management Market. Sopheon was listed in the “Stars” category, the highest recognition. Sopheon was described as one of the leading players in the innovation management market thanks to the company’s “robust and wide range of products and solutions in the innovation management category.” Sopheon is in a select ranking alongside other leaders, such as Accenture, SAP and KPMG.

To learn more about how Sopheon is transforming innovation, visit our website at www.sopheon.com .

ABOUT SOPHEON

Sopheon (LON:SPE) partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Management solutions, including software, expertise and best practices, to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon’s Accolade solution provides unique, fully integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new-product development life cycle, including strategic innovation planning, road-mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management, and resource planning. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers, with more than 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Sopheon and Accolade are trademarks of Sopheon plc.

Media Contact