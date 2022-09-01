UPDATE -- Appreciate-Managed SFR Securitization Receives AAA-Rating From Moody’s and DBRS Morningstar

MINNETONKA, Minn., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RW National Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Appreciate) (“Appreciate”), the parent holding company of leading end-to-end Single Family Rental (“SFR”) marketplace and management platform RW OpCo, LLC (“Renters Warehouse”), celebrates its continued partnership with global technology company, Pagaya Investments US LLC (“Pagaya”), which today announced it has received a AAA-rating from Moody’s Investor Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) and DBRS Morningstar on its SFR securitization.

The securities rated by Moody’s and DBRS Morningstar are backed by one loan which is secured by mortgages on a pool of approximately 846 SFR properties. As one of Pagaya’s key acquisition and management partners, Appreciate manages properties for Pagaya through its operating company subsidiary.

“Our mission at Appreciate is to offer an end-to-end solution that provides investors with confidence,” said Kevin Ortner, President of Appreciate. “The AAA-rating of Pagaya’s SFR securitization is yet another milestone for the industry and another confirmation of the value Appreciate provides to its institutional and retail clients.”

In May 2022, Appreciate announced a definitive business combination agreement with PropTech Investment Corporation II (NASDAQ: PTIC) (“PTIC II”). Upon closing of the transaction, subject to the terms of the business combination agreement, PTIC II will be renamed “Appreciate Holdings, Inc.,” will continue the Appreciate and Renters Warehouse business and will apply for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol “SFR,” to be effective upon consummation of the transaction.

About Appreciate

Appreciate, the parent holding company of Renters Warehouse , is a leading end-to-end SFR marketplace and management platform. The company offers a full-service platform for investing in and owning SFR properties, including a proprietary online marketplace and full-service brokerage teams in over 40 markets. For more information, visit appreciate.rent .

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY) is a global technology company making life-changing financial products and services available to more people nationwide, as it reshapes the financial services ecosystem. By using machine learning, a vast data network and a sophisticated AI-driven approach, Pagaya provides comprehensive consumer credit and residential real estate solutions for its partners, their customers, and investors. Its proprietary API and capital solutions integrate into its network of partners to deliver seamless user experiences and greater access to the mainstream economy. Pagaya has offices in New York, Tel Aviv and Boston. For more information, visit pagaya.com.

