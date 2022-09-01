Fōwling™ Sponsors IU Athletics With Cash Prizes and Game Set Giveaway

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports brand leader Escalade Sports announced Thursday that Fōwling™ is partnering with Indiana University Athletics to sponsor four on-field halftime challenges at home football games against Illinois (9/2), Western Kentucky University (9/17), Michigan (10/8), and Maryland (10/15). Few things are more American than NCAA football, tailgating, and winning free prizes. Fōwling™ — pronounced FOE-ling — is the rowdy mash-up of football, bowling, and horseshoes where players throw a pigskin at their opponent's 10 bowling pins until one player knocks them all down.

The halftime challenge consists of two people battling head-to-head with 30 seconds on the clock. The first contestant to knock down all 10 pins wins a $500 VISA gift card. There's an additional $1,000 on the line if a contestant gets a BONK! Both contestants will go home with a portable Fōwling™ set — so everyone wins.

"Fōwling was born in Indianapolis, IN, in 2001," said Julie Hope, Brand Manager at Fōwling™, "so it's only fitting that it's making a homecoming. We're proud to sponsor IU Athletics Football right in our own backyard."

The folks from Fōwling™ will also be tailgating with fans, offering product demos, giveaways, and special promotions at the Big Ten and Conference USA games. Fans can visit the Fōwling™ booth during these select games for an exclusive offer and giveaway. For those who can't make it to the games or a Fōwling Warehouse, they can upgrade their tailgate and bring home a portable Fōwling™ set for 20% off + Free Shipping. Just head to www.playfowling.com and enter the code FOOTBALL20.

The sponsorship was secured by LEARFIELD's IU Sports Properties team as the university's athletics multimedia rightsholder.

