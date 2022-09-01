Measurabl Acquires WegoWise, Unlocks Utility Data Access and Expands ESG Tech to Residential Real Estate

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measurabl, the world’s most widely adopted ESG technology platform for real estate, today announced its acquisition of WegoWise, a software platform for utility data automation and residential real estate from AppFolio, Inc., a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. As a result of the acquisition, Measurabl will consolidate a mature, scaled utility automation backbone and residential real estate software application into its overall ESG platform, eliminating barriers to accessing utility data while authentically serving the rapidly emerging ESG needs of single- and multi-family real estate. The acquisition is Measurabl’s second this year, following the April acquisition of Hatch Data.

Until now, most utility data acquisition required a mixture of third-party technologies and service providers. WegoWise radically alters this dynamic with its proprietary utility automation infrastructure, which unlocks unique business and product innovation opportunities for Measurabl’s customers and partners while also further extending Measurabl’s leading position in ESG services to all asset classes from commercial to residential.

“Our product vision is to deliver ESG solutions for every real estate stakeholder — from owners to lenders, occupiers to residents — from meter to market,” said Matt Ellis, CEO and Founder of Measurabl. “This is another major step in delivering on our expansive vision of removing barriers to sustainability data and making it accessible across the entire real estate industry.”

“Over the last several years, WegoWise has been vital in not only determining the multiplication of energy and water savings we have been able to achieve over our portfolio of communities, but in easily communicating that savings to our clients and residents,” said Elizabeth Merzigian, Sustainability Manager at Peabody Properties, Inc. “Now that WegoWise is part of Measurabl, we’re excited to have access to a more expansive, market-leading ESG toolkit that can help us bolster our ESG program even further.”

WegoWise enjoys particular success in multifamily real estate and affordable housing, for which it developed nuanced product capabilities to automate utility data collection, benchmark assets and residential units, and support U.S. regulatory reporting. WegoWise’s customer base of over 650 customers is entirely additive to Measurabl’s already globally leading solution adopted across over 13 billion square feet of commercial real estate in 90 countries.

About WegoWise

WegoWise is utility data management and analytics software for real estate. The company was founded in 2010 in Boston. It quickly found success in the multifamily segment, for which it developed nuanced product capabilities to automate utility data collection, perform benchmarking and support local U.S. regulatory compliance reporting including the Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae green loan programs.

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world’s most widely adopted ESG (environmental, social, governance) technology solution for real estate. Customers use Measurabl to measure, manage, report and act on ESG data on more than 13 billion square feet of commercial real estate across 90 countries valued in excess of $2 trillion. Measurabl empowers customers to optimize ESG performance, assess exposure to physical climate risk, drive decarbonization and secure sustainable finance opportunities. To learn more, visit www.measurabl.com .