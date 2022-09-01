English Finnish

Efecte Plc: Change in the schedule for publishing Efecte Plc's January-September 2022 Interim Report

Efecte postpones the publication of its interim report for January-September 2022 until Friday 25 November 2022. The previously announced date was 1 November 2022.

Postponement is due to acquisition of InteliWISE S.A. as announced on 30 June 2022 and thereto related integration.

Further inquiries:

Taru Mäkinen

CFO

Efecte Plc

taru.makinen@efecte.com

+358 40 507 1085

Certified Adviser:

Evli Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

