CyberArrow and G42 Cloud Announce New Partnership

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative cyber security provider, CyberArrow, is excited to be expanding its footprint within the MENA region after signing a new Memorandum of Understanding with pioneering AI and Cloud Computing organization G42 Cloud to host and support delivery of their services.





G42 Cloud is a subsidiary of leading AI and cloud computing provider G42, and its powerful cloud and market presence have helped CyberArrow to continue to scale its operation and reach more customers across MENA by becoming one of the ecosystem partners that can be hosted and deployed to customers on G42 Cloud.

CyberArrow works with organizations of all sizes, supporting them to enhance their cyber security resilience and posture. By acquiring the CyberArrow GRC solution, businesses of all sizes can now save thousands of hours on cyber security GRC tasks while ensuring full compliance with international- and local standards.

The new agreement will allow for the automation of a wide array of Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance (GRC) tasks, helping both the government and those working within private entities to become more secure. This is a vital step in boosting the overall cyber security within organizations across the MENA region.

Amar Basic, Co-Founder of CyberArrow, said, "We are excited to be working with G42 Cloud. Their work is well recognized in the region, and this new MoU will help us to strengthen our offering within the MENA region as well as allowing us to offer our solutions to an even larger audience.

This latest partnership only serves to strengthen our mission to promote better use of internet and technology among both the current and future generations."

Talal Al Kaissi, CEO of G42 Cloud added, "We are looking forward to working with CyberArrow in order to enhance our ecosystem offerings with one of the top cyber security solutions which can now be served on our sovereign cloud to the government sector. We have always been committed to supporting our ecosystem of partners, deliver value to their customers by providing them with the very best products as well as world-class service, and this new partnership is an important step in helping to boost the cyber security products delivered using our cloud."

