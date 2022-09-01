Menstrual Cup Foam Wash Market to Register 9.6% CAGR through 2032; U.S. Firms to Give Stiff Competition to Foreign Counterparts | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global menstrual cup foam wash market is poised to reach a valuation of ~ US$ 20 .0 M n in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at 9.6 % CAGR from 2022-2032 and the market size is likely to reach US$ 50.0 Mn by 2032.



The market for women's intimate care products has increased dramatically over the last few years due to the emergence of a large number of products. Companies are constantly upgrading their existing products and using organic and healthier ingredients to make them.

Additionally, more brands have started to focus on designing naturally clean and eco-friendly products. In order to be more influential in the market, these companies are pursuing licenses from international organizations such as the United States Department of Agriculture, the International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements, Soil Association, and Biodynamic Association among others.

Increasing number of new feminine hygiene product launches such as menstrual cup foams and foam washes in the U.S. has created enormous growth opportunities for companies. According to data published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 57.4% of all women participated in the labor force in 2019 in the country.

Due to the above-mentioned factor, demand for hygiene products among women seeking work or studying has gone up. More people are nowadays moving to cities, which has led to the increased awareness of hygiene products among the populace. Moreover, hygiene product companies are committed to creating new choices for women to increase their portfolios. They are also focusing on providing natural and organic substances which can remove all dirt and germs.

Key Takeaways:

Based on capacity, the 50 ml segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period.

in the forecast period. In terms of sales channel, the online retailers segment held 23.5 % of the global market share in 2021.

of the global market share in 2021. Canada is predicted to emerge as a profitable market and push North America to grow at 7.9 % CAGR by 2022-2032.

CAGR by 2022-2032. Leading players in the global menstrual cup foam wash market are estimated to account for approximately 10%-15% of the total market share.

of the total market share. The India market for menstrual cup foam wash is anticipated to account for more than 60% of the South Asia market share in 2022.





“Sales representatives at key companies are interacting closely with physicians to educate women about the importance of hygiene products based on prescriptions. As a result, prescription-based hygiene products like menstrual cup foam wash are exhibiting a boom in terms of popularity among customers,” says a FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Menstrual Cup Foam Wash Market

Leading manufacturers of menstrual cup foam wash are focusing on smart promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches to improve sales in the market. Some of the leading players present in the global market are Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited, The Flex Company, BeYou, AllMatters, Nixit, Saalt, Pixie Cup, and WOW Skin Science among others.

Get More Valuable Insights on Menstrual Cup Foam Wash Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global menstrual cup foam wash market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the menstrual cup foam wash market based on the capacity (50 ml, 80 ml, 100 ml, and 200 ml), sales channel (modern trade, convenience store, departmental store, specialty store, mono brand stores, online retailers, drug stores, and other sales channel) across seven major regions.

About Consumer Product Division at Future Market Insights

The consumer product team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the consumer product industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

