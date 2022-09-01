CommonSpirit Health at Home and ExactCare improve Patient Outcomes with Integrated Access to Comprehensive Pharmacy Services at Home

CLEVELAND, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExactCare, a CarepathRx Company, and CommonSpirit Health at Home are partnering to improve medication adherence and increase independence at home for people with complex, chronic medical needs. A recent analysis demonstrated better outcomes for an important home health quality measure—OASIS M2020: Improvement in Management of Oral Medications—for CommonSpirit Health at Home patients receiving comprehensive long-term pharmacy services from ExactCare.



The analysis, conducted by CommonSpirit Health at Home, revealed that patients receiving ExactCare services achieved an average score of 87 percent for the OASIS M2020 measure, placing them in the 75th percentile—a notable 20 percentile points higher than patients not using ExactCare. The latter group achieved an average score of 82 percent and ranked in the 55th percentile.

“These outcomes are significant. Providing patients access to comprehensive pharmacy support that helped them improve their ability to independently manage medications placed them among some of the highest-performing patients for the OASIS M2020 measure,” said CommonSpirit Health at Home Chief Clinical Officer Michael Brents, PT, DPT, MHA. “This demonstrates that providing patients access to comprehensive pharmacy services enhances the successful transition of medication therapies into the home environment. We are pleased to be able to expand access to the in-home care services patients need to stay healthier, out of the hospital and at home.”

The OASIS (Outcome and Assessment Information Set) is a standardized assessment tool, required of all Medicare-certified home health agencies, to evaluate a patient’s clinical status, functional status and overall service needs during an episode of care. Key OASIS measures, including OASIS M2020, not only speak to a patient’s progress during the episode of care but also impact home health Medicare Star Ratings and reimbursement.

ExactCare and CommonSpirit Health at Home have partnered for more than two years to provide comprehensive long-term pharmacy care to people at home. This includes providing medication reconciliation and synchronization; medications packaged by dose, day and time; home delivery; monthly medication reviews by a clinical pharmacist; and coordination of refills, often from multiple prescribers.

“ExactCare has worked with home health organizations for more than a decade to provide comprehensive pharmacy services for people who want to remain in their homes as they age—and who need help with chronic diseases and activities of daily living to make that possible,” said ExactCare Senior Vice President of Clinical Services Graham Gravley, PharmD. “Medication management is a critical and often overlooked part of a patient’s healthcare needs, and providing access to comprehensive pharmacy services enhances a patient’s ability to safely and independently manage health at home. CommonSpirit Health at Home’s innovative approach to population health has created improved outcomes that demonstrate the importance of these types of services—integrated into the home setting—for both patients and the home health organizations that care for them.”

About ExactCare

ExactCare, a CarepathRx company, provides solutions to overcome medication-related and chronic care challenges for patients with complex, chronic medical needs. Founded in 2009, the company enables better health for patients and better clinical, quality and economic outcomes for the healthcare organizations that care for them—including payers, health systems and hospitals, home health organizations, primary care practices and other providers. ExactCare provides comprehensive long-term pharmacy care to patients in assisted and independent living facilities, throughout transitions of care, and in their homes—with a focus on improving patient adherence to prescribed medications and enabling safer, more effective medication regimens. ExactCare also provides additional value-based solutions, including HEDIS Gap Closure Assistance and Medication Therapy Management (MTM) Programs. ExactCare is licensed to serve patients nationwide. For more information, visit www.exactcare.com.

About CommonSpirit Health at Home

CommonSpirit Health at Home is a full-service health care organization that believes the best place for someone to get better, and faster, is in their own home. Providing quality home-based health care for over 40 years through specialized home care, home infusion and hospice services across the country, CommonSpirit Health at Home has over 40 locations across 11 states (Arkansas, Arizona, California, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Nebraska, Ohio, Tennessee and Washington) and nearly 3,000 employees who support our mission to improve the health of the people we serve.

CommonSpirit Health at Home is proud to be part of CommonSpirit Health, the largest non-profit health care system in the country. CommonSpirit Health is dedicated to advancing health for all people. It was created in February 2019 by Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health. With its national office in Chicago and a team of over 150,000 employees and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians, CommonSpirit operates 140 hospitals and more than 1,500 care sites across 21 states. In FY 2021, CommonSpirit had revenues of $33.3 billion and provided $5.1 billion in charity care, community benefit, and unreimbursed government programs. Learn more at www.commonspirit.org.