Olive Tree People Inc. Announces The Next Big Thing - Waterless Holistic Beauty - Exclusive to 3,875 Spas in the U.S

SANTA MONICA, CA, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olive Tree People Inc., a subsidiary of Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI), is pleased to announce that beginning today, the company will be spreading awareness of a new generation of Waterless Holistic Skincare with up to 58 Executive Sales Representatives and exclusively to 3,875 spas in the United States. Olive Tree People’s mission is to heal the world with the power of our mountain olive trees. We start with Oliveda and the Olive Tree Therapy, 10 years in 14 days, and LA Dope Holistic CBD Beauty Therapy exclusively in 3,875 spas and even more estheticians as ambassadors for waterless beauty in the U.S. and then go from there into the world.

It is above all the estheticians in the spas who, with their love and dedication to their profession, live a vocation that makes the difference to a new consciousness with the power to turn the beauty industry upside down. In 10 years at the latest, there will be no more skincare that is based on 95% fillers such as distilled water and crude oil or minerals or petroleum. No one today would choose a diet based on 95% bulking, and everyone would choose freshly squeezed orange juice over concentrate. In 10 years at the latest, there will no longer be a market for skincare whose main components are 70% distilled water and 25% refined oils or petroleum. Why should we burden our largest organ, the skin, with raw materials that none of us would ever eat? But it goes even further: nature and organic will no longer be sufficient because it is about life energy and bioactivity.

As an example, the really cold-pressed, fresh and living, i.e., bioactive oil, unfolds and penetrates our skin completely differently than a refined, i.e., dead, vegetable oil or petroleum. It gives the skin its lasting glow and, through the intelligence of nature, finds the individual construction sites and balances them out. The refined dead vegetable oil or petroleum, which is contained in 99.7% of all creams that build up on water, lacks luminosity and thus vitality. It lies on the skin and penetrates very poorly when it is over the skin. Feeding our skin ingredients that would not be found in any nutritional plan because they are harmful makes no sense from our point of view.

About Olive Tree People Inc.

Founded by German real estate investor, Thomas Lommel, Olive Tree People Inc. and its subsidiary, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, have over 20 years of experience in the manufacture and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products. The company also has wearable beauty and health technology unique in the world. In addition to online sales and a worldwide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates flagship stores, the Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Düsseldorf. Overall, the company assumes that it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide in the next five years and increase the branch network to 1,200 worldwide. Through its subsidiaries, Olive Tree People is the largest investor in organic certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Additional information about the Company is available at http://www.oliveda.com, https://us.oliveda.com and http://www.olivetreepeople.com.

Olive Tree People regularly contacts 225 million potential customers for its exclusive zip code partners. The brand’s treatment concepts are unique worldwide and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book “The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days”.

Waterless beauty was cited as “the next big thing” in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, as well as many others industry outlets, and by Mintel, a world-leading institute for future research. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success.

