DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2022£39.46m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2022£39.46m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):49,519,882
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 August 2022 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*79.68p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*79.21p
  
Ordinary share price 60.80p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(23.70%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 31/08/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)12.96%
2Cash and other net current assets12.56%
3Flowtech Fluidpower Plc8.29%
4Hargreaves Services Plc 8.28%
5Centaur Media Plc7.47%
6Fireangel Safety Technology Plc6.35%
7Volex Plc6.26%
8Ramsdens Holdings Plc6.00%
9DigitalBox plc5.83%
10Synectics Plc5.45%
11Adept Technology Group Plc 4.22%
12Tactus Holdings Limited4.14%
13Equals Group Plc4.11%
14National World Plc3.76%
15Theworks.co.uk Plc1.43%
16Norman Broadbent Plc1.27%
17Venture Life Group Plc0.68%
18Real Good Food Company Plc0.30%
 Other0.64%
 Total100.00%