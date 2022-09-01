Registration Opens for Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America 2023 Conference and Expo

PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry’s premier solar + storage event, today announced that registration is now open for the combined conference, Solar Games competition, and expanded exhibition that includes EV charging. The event will take place February 14-16, 2023, at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California.



“We invite clean energy leaders, innovators, and professionals to join us in February and gain the tools, resources, and contacts needed to advance their business—and the energy transition,” said Wes Doane, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Event Director. “Expanded to include exhibition and education around EV charging infrastructure, the 2023 event will help facilitate new partnerships and opportunities—priming attendees and exhibitors for success as the solar, storage, and EV charging market sectors continue to converge.”

Year-over-Year Value

High-quality conference programming sourced from hundreds of abstracts submitted by industry leaders and innovators—and curated by the 2023 Advisory Board . Conference attendees will have the opportunity to select from approximately 24 conference sessions, 10 pre-conference workshops (additional registration required), and multiple keynote presentations on the latest developments in solar, storage, clean energy systems integration, and EV charging infrastructure.

275+ exhibitors will highlight their solutions and services on what will be a sold-out exhibitor show floor.

Innovations for 2023

The EV Charging Infrastructure Pavilion will showcase leading solutions providers, including Powerflex, Visaka, and Churod

A Women's Networking Breakfast will connect, educate, and build community

will connect, educate, and build community The reimagined exhibit floor theater, called The Hub , will connect exhibitors and attendees for educational and interactive case study-style presentations

An outdoor exhibition space in front of the Long Beach Convention Center will offer experiential interactions via EVs, RVs, mobile showrooms, and training

Register Today

To register for the Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America 2023 conference and expo at a special early bird discount rate, please click here .

Stay Connected

Get the latest news on Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America 2023 by signing up for event updates .

About Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America

Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America is the premier U.S.-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, the combined event delivers actionable education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience – which includes the popular Solar Games installer competition.

Join 6,000+ energy leaders and 300+ exhibitors on February 14-16, 2023, in Long Beach, CA, to help shape the next phase of our clean energy transformation. Learn more online at intersolar.us and esnaexpo.com .

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: https://www.divcom.com .

