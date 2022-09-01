Roadtrippers Helps Travelers Plan Budget-Friendly Road Trips

CHICAGO, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadtrippers, the #1 road trip planning tool that helps roadtrippers turn their trips into adventures, is helping its users overcome rising travel costs with comprehensive resources to save on their next road trip adventure.

Roadtrippers' in-house travel experts have compiled their best tips for planning budget-friendly road trips, including comprehensive guides on how to save money on accommodations, food, fuel, and more. Recognizing that exploring places closer to home can be an easy way to enjoy a road trip on a budget, the brand has created a catalog of quick road trips from major U.S. cities, allowing travelers to find interesting places nearby using just one tank of gas.

"Roadtripping is one of the most affordable ways to travel — especially with insider tips to customize your trip and save money," said Roadpass Digital VP of Content Stephanie Puglisi. "Making your dollars last longer means your adventure can go farther. We're proud to offer inspiring resources that roadtrippers need to hit the road without breaking the bank."

With fuel costs being top of mind, Roadtrippers is helping its users fuel up for their next adventure by giving away free fuel. Each week until the end of October, Roadtrippers will give away one $100 Pilot Flying J fuel card to a lucky winner. To enter, visit Fuel Up on Us and follow the steps to enter to win.

Roadtrippers is also discounting its premium membership in time for the long weekend, so road travelers can plan for their upcoming trips. Beginning today, travelers can save 40% on a Roadtrippers Plus membership during the Roadtrippers Labor Day Sale. Roadtrippers Plus is a popular annual membership that gives travelers premium access features in the app, including the brand's helpful fuel cost estimator.

Roadtrippers is part of Roadpass Digital's portfolio of leading digital apps that provide campers, RVers and roadtrippers with end-to-end trip discovery and planning tools. Roadpass Digital's other brands include Campendium, Togo RV, and RVillage.

To learn more about Roadtrippers, visit https://roadtrippers.com/ or contact media@roadpass.com.

About Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers is the #1 road trip planning tool, helping people experience the world around them in an entirely new way by streamlining discovery, planning, booking, and navigation into an engaging and intuitive process. Since launching in 2012, Roadtrippers has helped its users plan more than 38 million trips covering more than 42 billion miles. To learn more about Roadtrippers, visit roadtrippers.com and follow @roadtrippers on Instagram.

About Roadpass Digital

Roadpass Digital is focused on empowering roadtrippers, campers, and RVers to hit the open road. With 6,000,000+ people using apps powered by Roadpass, the company is the leading platform for road travel and outdoor experiences. Roadpass Digital has offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, and Auckland. Learn more about Roadpass Digital and Roadtrippers, Campendium, Togo RV, and RVillage products at roadpass.com.

