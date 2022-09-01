Space Channel Partners with the Houston Cinema Arts Society for 2nd Consecutive Year to Celebrate the CineSpace 2022 Short Film Awards

HOUSTON, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space Channel, the world’s premier global news and entertainment media platform dedicated to space, today announced its partnership for the second consecutive year with the Houston Cinema Arts Society (HCAS) to stream the 2022 awards event announcing the winners of CineSpace, the short film competition created by HCAS and NASA, which will be held at the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art on November 13th.



Now in its 8th year, CineSpace is a short film competition developed by the Houston Cinema Arts Society in collaboration with NASA. Filmmakers from around the world create original works incorporating imagery from NASA’s archival footage, with winners selected by Academy Award Nominated Director and Houston native, Richard Linklater. On average, over 200 entries are submitted each year with each film being no longer than 10 minutes in length and comprised of at least 10 percent publicly available NASA footage. About 15 films are selected as finalists and are screened during the annual Houston Cinema Arts Festival every November with the winners announced in a special event broadcast by Space Channel to their online streaming service.

Highlights of the CineSpace Awards day on November 13 include:

4:00 pm: Doors open: Join us at the Orange Show for a Space-Themed Live DJ Set, Food and Beverage trucks; Interactive Art and STEM Exhibits, and a Space Movie Costume Contest

6:00 pm: Panels curated by the Houston Cinema Arts Society and NASA to highlight the intersection of Arts & Sciences while uplifting independent film

7:00 pm: Movie Screenings and Awards; emceed by Space Channel and attended by finalist filmmakers

8:30 pm: Closing musical performance by jazz guitarist David Becker

“The short films created for CineSpace are often surprising, inspiring, and moving,” said Jim Townsend, Executive Director, Houston Cinema Arts Society. “NASA is such a tremendous part of Houston's identity, and through our unique relationships with them and with our friends at Space Channel, we're able to connect with and amplify creative voices from all over the world. We can't wait to share these incredible cinematic gems in an inclusive, multicultural event that will be fun and educational for the entire family.”

“It is an honor to once again join with the Houston Cinema Arts Society to celebrate and recognize the winners of the NASA CineSpace short film competition,” said Bob Schefferine, Chief Operations Officer, Space Channel. “Based on last year’s entries, I am sure the winners will showcase an imaginative, visionary representation of the intersection of space and the arts.”

About Houston Cinema Arts Society

Houston Cinema Arts Society (HCAS) was launched in 2008 to celebrate and illuminate the vitality of one of America’s most diverse cities by connecting audiences and artists with public, educational, and career-advancing film and arts programming. Our annual film festival and year-round general programming include narrative, documentary, and experimental films; innovative video and media installations; live multi-media performances; panel discussions; workshops and resources for regional filmmakers and content creators; and free student field trip screenings.

About CineSpace

CineSpace is a collaboration between NASA and Houston Cinema Arts Society (HCAS) that offers filmmakers around the world a chance to share their works inspired by, and using, actual NASA imagery through “CineSpace”, a short film competition. Winners are announced and screened along with all finalists at the annual Houston Cinema Arts Festival which is held in November.

About Space Channel

Space Channel is the premier global news and entertainment media platform dedicated to space. Connecting the stories that will inform the future of community, entertainment, policy and commerce in low Earth Orbit and beyond, Space Channel’s 24/7 live programming is available via connected TVs and OTT services including VIZIO, Plex, Comcast’s Xfinity and Flex, Samsung, Philips, LG, TCL, ROKU (search: Space Channel Live), Local Now, RADTV and ZEASN; the VOD Space Channel app (accessible in all major app stores: iOS, Android and Amazon); and online at spacechannel.com

