CFIQ Announces Board of Governors for 2022–2023 and Re-elects Eric Hallé as Chair

English French

MONTREAL, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Conseil des fonds d’investissement du Québec (CFIQ) is pleased to announce the members of its Board of Governors for 2022-2023.

Eric Hallé, Regional Vice President, Eastern Canada, Dynamic Funds, was re-elected as Chair. Marie Brault, Vice-President, Legal Services, Legal and Regulatory Affairs, National Bank Investments Inc., was also re-elected as Second Vice Chair. Paul Bourque, President and CEO, Investment Funds Institute of Canada, will remain on the Board as ex-officio First Vice Chair. All appointments take effect today.

“I am proud to serve as CFIQ Board Chair and lead the organization’s ongoing efforts in Québec’s investment funds industry,” said Eric Hallé. “I would also like to thank our members for continuing to support and provide their expertise to CFIQ’s stakeholder consultations to help investors achieve their goals as the industry transitions to the new normal.”

CFIQ’s Governors also welcomed two new members: Erika Fernandez, Vice President Finance, HR and Interim Chief Operating Officer, Peak Financial Group, and Frédérick Tremblay, Managing Director and Head of Investment Solutions, Desjardins.

To see the full list of the Board of Governors, please click here.

About CFIQ

CFIQ is the Quebec voice of The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC). IFIC brings together approximately 150 organizations, including fund managers and distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation.

For more information:

Pira Kumarasamy

Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs

pkumarasamy@ific.ca

416-309-2317