Lynx Software Technologies Honored By 2022 Military + Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards

San Jose, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN JOSE, Calif. – Sept. 1, 2022 – Lynx Software Technologies (Lynx), a leader in Mission Critical Edge, today announced that LYNX MOSA.ic for Avionics was recognized among the best solutions by the 2022 Military + Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards. An esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the aerospace and defense community recognized Lynx as a Platinum honoree.

LYNX MOSA.ic for Avionics enables developers to reduce development cycles while creating, certifying, and deploying platforms for manned and autonomous systems. Its modular framework simplifies the use of avionics applications deployed on multicore processors, eases the certification process and eliminates system configuration after start-up.

As a Platinum honoree, LYNX MOSA.ic for Avionics was recognized as a superb innovation characterized by a groundbreaking approach to meeting a need and/or a new level of performance, efficiency, ease of use or other beneficial quality.

“We are grateful to be awarded this honor from Military + Aerospace Electronics,” said Tim Reed, CEO at Lynx Software Technologies. “Our goal has always been to streamline the processes for avionic developers working on mission-critical technologies. It’s great to see LYNX MOSA.ic for Avionics be recognized as an industry-leading solution in the military and aerospace technology field.”

About Military + Aerospace Electronics

Military + Aerospace Electronics is the leading media resource serving program and project managers, engineering managers, and engineers involved in electronic and electro-optic design for military, space, and aviation applications. Military + Aerospace Electronics magazine delivers time-sensitive news, in-depth analyses, case studies, and real-world applications of new products, industry opinion, and the latest trends in the use of mil-spec, rugged and commercial off-the-shelf components, subsystems, and systems.