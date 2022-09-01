Duvet Market is projected to expand at 3.2% CAGR by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global duvet market was valued at US$ 1.87 Bn at the end of 2021 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2022 and 2032, according the latest industry report by Persistence Market Research.



Polyester duvets are popular for their durability, affordability, and ability to insulate against extreme heat and cold. They're also very easy to maintain. Nevertheless, polyester duvets are not considered popular for residential use as polyester is hydrophobic and a chemical textile fiber that is non-renewable. To compensate for polyester, micro denier polyester fiber and hollow fiber are currently gaining prominence.

A microfiber duvet is similar to a down or feather duvet in looks, while not quite as dense as its counterpart. One also gets the advantage of affordability. Strengthening tourism in countries with significant investments in tourism-promoting sectors will boost FDI there, making investments in hospitality-related activities possible. In addition, regional government spending will rise in general tourism activities in such countries.

This will further enhance the growth of the luxury beddings segment, globally, and consequently, increase the demand for duvets over the coming years. Increasing quality focus by consumers is pushing the need for high-quality products. This is furthering the demand for manufacturers to maintain quality standards for long-lasting beddings at large.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The duvet market has a moderately low degree of competition; hence, market players possess a fair bit of authority. They are eager to form partnerships with nearby operators to broaden their area presence and strengthen their competitive position.

Persistence Market Research identifies Europe as the largest market for duvets with a share of around 42% through 2032, followed by North America, attributable to the fact that, customers across these regions have a higher spending index and give prime importance to convenience and comfort.

Natural duvets will likely hold the largest share of the overall market due to consumers' high preference for down and feather-filled duvets. Synthetic duvets, especially microfiber and polyfiber duvets, will greatly help increase their popularity over the coming years.

By bed type, the queen size category accounts for a larger market share as compared to other bed types, primarily because of the popularity of queen size beds.

Recording a CAGR of more than 4%, online retailing is becoming a well-liked channel of sales.





“Waterproof duvets, as well as smart functioning duvets, are expected to be popular options for consumers, thus increasing the demand for such innovative products in the global market,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Key Market Players

The report underlines groundbreaking insights into the competitive scenario of the duvet market, along with the highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain include Sheela Foam Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., John Cotton Group Ltd., DYKON A/S, Hollander Sleep Products, The White Company, Slumberdown, Duvet Pillow & Linen Co., Old Europe Duvet Company, and Brooke + Wilde Limited.

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the duvet market, covering global industry analysis of 2017-2021 and forecasts for 2022 to 2032. This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of material type, bed type, end use, and sales channel, across all major regions.

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

