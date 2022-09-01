Associa East Coast Branch Offices Sponsor 24 National Night Out Events

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa branches Community Management Corporation (CMC) and Select Community Services (SCS) recently participated in 24 community safety events throughout Maryland and Virginia as part of the 2022 National Night Out (NNO). CMC and SCS joined law enforcement, fire departments, and other first responders to promote neighborhood solidarity, resident safety, and police-community partnerships. Hundreds of residents attended events that included bounce houses, food trucks, live music, and fireworks. Associa's puppy dog mascot, Scout, also helped children learn about safety awareness.

As the community management industry’s sole national sponsor of NNO, Associa CMC and SCS work closely with their respective community partners through Associa Supports Kids (ASK), a community outreach program, to educate parents and children on the importance of neighborhood safety. Tens of thousands of ASK giveaway items are provided annually to NNO event attendees who attend both Associa-managed and non-Associa-managed community safety events.

NNO takes place on the first Tuesday in August throughout all 50 U.S. states, territories, and military bases worldwide. Texas and other selected regions celebrate the first Tuesday in October for weather-related reasons. On October 4, Associa-managed communities will sponsor 36 NNO events as part of Texas’ NNO. The program’s goal is to promote neighborhood camaraderie and inclusiveness to help make them safer, more caring places to live.

“It really is a privilege for our team members to participate in so many National Night Out events year in and year out,” said Darrin Cassidy, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Select Community Services branch vice president. “Our goal is to meet the needs of our community partners and maximize their quality of living. This program is extremely effective in helping us meet those objectives.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment