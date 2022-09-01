SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates HNGR, BBQ, GMTX

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR)’s sale to Patient Square Capital for $18.75 in cash per share. If you are a Hanger shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ)’s sale to MTY Food Group Inc. for $17.25 per share. If you are a BBQ shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX)’s merger with Disc Medicine, Inc. Pre-merger Gemini shareholders are expected to own approximately 28% of the combined company. If you are a Gemini shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

