MOOW Announces the Launch of $TAC Token

YEREVAN, ARMENIA, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOOW, the first Move-To-Earn fitness app based on the Heart rate algorithm with the huge role of Art and Social-Fi features is launching its own $TAC (Tracker Authority Coin) token.





Early investors may have the opportunity to participate in the private sale of $TAC tokens before listing on crypto exchanges. To participate in the token sale, investors and users need to follow recommendations and announcements on MOOW Twitter.

$TAC token is built to deliver utility to MOOW users! First of all, $TAC is used to pay high-end players for being active with Move-To-Earn MOOW features. Second, $TAC will be used for dozens of in-game upgrades and improvements. And last but not least, $TAC will allow its owners to buy real NFT pieces of art created especially for MOOW by famous artists!

About MOOW

MOOW is innovative and revolutionary Move-To-Earn app for 3 main reasons:

1. The heart rate algorithm allows users to do any activity to earn tokens. Not only outdoor walking or running. This point is super actual for cold and hot countries! Moreover, it is attractive for people who prefer indoor activities!

2. We are paying attention to the huge group of people with mobility limitations. That is what other Move-To-Earn projects don't do.

3. MOOW is Art! Our Creative Director is Misha Libertee, one of the most popular Techno-Renaissance artists in the Crypto community and Pop-culture. And all of our NFTs are made in collaborations with artists!

One of the most interesting parts of MOOW's go-to-market strategy is that MOOW team is giving away all the 10,000 Genesis NFTs to the active Community Members. You can try to get one on MOOW Discord Server.

Also, users can try MOOW closed Alpha test already.

