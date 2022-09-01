Demand For Handheld Plastic Surgery Devices Is Projected To Evolve At A CAGR Of Around 7.5% And Is Expected To Account For A Revenue Value Of US$ 700 Million By 2026; Exclusive Report By Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising Demand For Breast Augmentation, Eyelid Surgery, Breast Lift, And Butt Lift Is Expected To Drive The Growth Of The Cosmetic Surgeries Segment Over The Years To Come.



As per a new Fact.MR analysis, the global plastic surgery instruments market enjoys a valuation of US$ 952 million at present and is anticipated to climb to US$ 1.27 billion by the end of 2026. Worldwide sales of plastic surgery instruments are predicted to surge at a CAGR of 7.4% across the forecast period (2022-2026).

The demand for cosmetic procedures is growing globally due to women, and they accounted for more than 86% of cosmetic patients. Cosmetic surgery focuses on body enhancement, whereas plastic surgery reconstructs damaged tissues caused due to burns or trauma. The most common procedures performed on women are breast augmentation (silicone implants), liposuction, eyelid surgery, abdominoplasty, and breast lift.

The rise in the number of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures that involve the usage of newer technologies, such as laser to remove the outer layer of the skin, is another driver. Laser surgery helps ameliorate fine lines, wrinkles, crow’s feet, and forehead creasing. Furthermore, eyelift surgery is one of the most commonly requested procedures, both by women and men.

For more insights into the Market, Request Brochure of this Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=7642

Key Takeaways:

The North America plastic surgery instruments market is projected to be the most rewarding market for manufacturers of plastic surgery instruments owing to high consumer spending potential and favorable reimbursement policies.

The market for plastic surgery instruments in Canada is anticipated to evolve at a CAGR of around 6.1% across the forecast period.

The United States plastic surgery instruments market currently enjoys a value of US$ 340 million and is projected to be the leading market in this region through 2026.

Germany is expected to be a key market in Europe and is projected to witness an increase in demand for plastic surgery instruments at a CAGR of 7% through 2026.

The Japan plastic surgery instruments market is slated to witness evolution at a CAGR of 5.7% over the next four years. Other notable markets in the Asia Pacific region are India, China, South Korea, and Indonesia.

The market for plastic surgery instruments in China is set to expand at an impressive CAGR of 9% over the next four years to attain a US$ 130 million valuation by the end of 2026.

The growing aging population and advancements in plastic surgery are expected to significantly influence plastic surgery instruments market potential in Europe over the years to come. Moreover, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure development are also expected to act in favor of the plastic surgery instruments industry.

This latest plastic surgery instruments industry survey by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, delves deeper into the regional and country-wise analysis of the market and provides a compressive assessment of current and forecasted trends.

Growing investments in the development of healthcare infrastructure and the rising availability of cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries are other factors that drive shipments of plastic surgery instruments in the country.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7642

Target Audience for this Report:

Plastic surgery instrument manufacturers

Plastic surgery instrument distributors

Hospitals

Research and consulting firms

Venture capitalists

Regulatory bodies

Academic centers

Teaching hospitals and academic medical centers (AMCs)

Contract research organizations (CROs)





COVID-19 scenario analysis:

To take care of the infected population the demand for medical supplies is increasing. Respiratory support devices, such as atomizer, life-support machine, oxygen generator, and monitor, are among the majorly used medical devices in primary clinical treatment. Moreover, COVID-19 has led to a huge surge in demand for medical supplies such as personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves, and protective eyeglasses.

With rise in the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, the need for medical supplies keeps on rising both from healthcare professionals and civil populations for precautionary measures.

Manufacturers of these products have a chance to capitalize on this increased demand for medical supplies to ensure adequate and continuous supply of personal protective equipment in the market.

Attributed to such factors, COVID 19 is expected to have a significant impact on the micro syringes market.

Competitive Landscape

Plastic surgery equipment suppliers are anticipated to focus on developing new minimally invasive surgical instruments that are expected to be popular over the coming years.

In January 2020, Alma Lasers, a leading medical aesthetic device provider, announced the launch of its new product used for skin remodeling and resurfacing. ClearSkin PRO is a non-ablative erbium applicator.





Key Segments of Plastic Surgery Instruments Industry Research

By Type : Handheld Instruments Forceps Scissors Retractors Others Electrosurgical Instruments Bipolar Instruments Monopolar Instruments Other Instruments

By Procedure : Cosmetic Surgeries Reconstructive Surgeries

By End User : Hospitals Dermatology Clinics Other End Users

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA







Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7642

The objectives of this study are as follows:

To define, describe, and forecast the global plastic surgery instruments market on the basis of type, procedure, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for the market leaders

To forecast the size of the market with respect to five regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments in the plastic surgery instruments market, such as partnerships, expansions, and R&D activities





Questions answered in the plastic surgery instruments market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the plastic surgery instruments market?

What are the current trends that will influence the plastic surgery instruments market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the plastic surgery instruments market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Electrosurgery Devices Market Outlook - The global demand of electrosurgery devices market was valued at over US$ 8 Bn in 2020. The market is expected to grow 1.5x by 2031, reaching US$ 12 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

Fusionless Scoliosis Surgery Market - The treatment for scoliosis has evolved with time owing to various developments in the healthcare sector and advanced treatment alternatives such as fusionless scoliosis surgery flooding the industry.

Plastic Surgery Scaffold Market - Surging demand for restoration, rebuilding, or adjustment of different structures of human body is one of the key driving forces of plastic surgery scaffold market. With the trend of cosmetic surgery prevailing across the globe, plastic surgery has been in persistent practice for a substantial time period.

Spinal Surgery Tables Market - Increasing number of spinal injuries expected to drive the growth of the spinal surgery tables market. Increasing prevalence of the degenerative diseases such as stenosis which cannot be reversed with any medication effectively often requires surgery which in turn expected to drive the growth of the spinal surgery tables market.

Non-invasive Surgery Market - Rapid adoption of non-invasive diagnostics has also been complementing the growing demand for non-invasive surgical procedures. Most non-invasive surgeries promote faster recovery, and thus, reduced hospital stay and lesser risk of hospital acquired infection.

Skincare Serums Market - The skincare market is the leading segment of the cosmetic industry, accounting for approximately 36% of the global cosmetic market. Increasing pollution is one of the reason for mostly skin related problems coupled with unhealthy diet and increasing stress level also affects the skin badly.

Skincare Devices Market - Skincare device sales are expected to be maximum across hospitals, comprising over 2/5th of global market demand, while over 1/10th of skincare devices are expected to be deployed for hair removal purposes. The market is likely to expand its outreach by virtue of increased penetration of key technological advancements.

Traditional Chinese Medicine for Skincare Market - The traditional Chinese medicine market for skincare grew steadily over the past years with technical advancements in manufacturing units and increase in application in treating various skin diseases such as eczema, psoriasis, and others.

Plant-based Skincare Products Market - Demand for plant-based skincare products is expected to reach a value of US$ 683.4 Mn in 2021. As per Fact.MR, overall plant-based skincare products market value is expected to increase more than 2X by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 7.5% over the said period. Even though online sales of plant-based skincare products account for just over 11%, this segment is slated to surge at around 10% CAGR through 2031.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making. We provide both qualitative and quantitative research, spanning market forecast, market segmentation, competitor analysis, and consumer sentiment analysis.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter