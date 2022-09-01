Limited Edition Blue Rhino Tank Package Honors Operation BBQ Relief

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labor Day is one of America’s favorite grilling holidays. Blue Rhino, the propane exchange brand of nationwide propane logistics company Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC:FGPR), and Operation BBQ Relief have teamed up to help propane grillers enjoy Labor Day.

Blue Rhino was among the first to team up with Operation BBQ Relief after the charitable organization was formed in 2011 in response to the devastating tornadoes that hit Joplin, Missouri. Since then, Blue Rhino propane has been used by the organization’s award-winning pitmasters to provide nearly 10 million hot BBQ meals to volunteers and victims of natural disasters in 30 different states. In February of this year, Operation BBQ Relief and Blue Rhino expanded their partnership to include Ferrellgas.

In their latest collaboration, specially designed Operation BBQ Relief-themed sleeves will adorn select Blue Rhino tanks. Propane grillers are encouraged to look for these specially marked packages at Blue Rhino exchange locations beginning this month. These unique tank sleeves can be found for a limited time until supplies run out.

“Introducing these new tank wraps is a great way to not only honor the great relationship we have with Operation BBQ Relief, but to also shine a bright light on all the tremendous work they do across the country when people need them most,” said Blue Rhino Vice President of Operations Geoffrey Jaynes. “We could not be more proud to help Operation BBQ Relief as they serve BBQ and hope where victims and first responders are in need.”

About Ferrellgas:

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at nearly 60,000 retail stores nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2021. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at Ferrellgas.com. For more information about Blue Rhino, visit BlueRhino.com.

About Operation BBQ Relief:

Operation BBQ Relief was formed in May 2011 in response to the devastating EF5-rated multiple-vortex tornado that hit the southwest Missouri city of Joplin. Now in its 10th year, Operation BBQ Relief and its many award-winning competitive pitmaster staff and volunteers have served up nearly 10 million meals here in the United States and internationally to more than 80 communities impacted by natural disasters.

Disclaimer: Operation BBQ Relief, as a 501(c)(3) public charity, acknowledges and recognizes Blue Rhino’s incredible support of its charitable mission and this educational program. Their collaboration on this project is not an endorsement.

Contacts: communicationsdept@ferrellgas.com and marketing@obr.org

