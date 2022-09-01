Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Market Is Expected to Reach USD 12.2 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global nucleic acid therapeutics market was estimated at $4.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $12.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $4.1 Billion Market Size in 203 $12.2 Billion CAGR 11.6% No. of Pages in Report 315 Segments Covered Products, Application, End-user, and Region. Drivers Growth of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors across the world Creation of biological goods, and DNA therapies Opportunities Emergence of new medicines & therapies Restraints High cost of research and development

Impact of Covid-19 on Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Market:

The outbreak of the pandemic slowed down the global market growth for treatments of nucleic acid therapeutics, which in turn had a negative impact on the market revenue in 2021 and beyond.

However, the market has already started recovering at a quick pace and is expected to get back on track very soon.

The global nucleic acid therapeutics market is analyzed across products, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on size, the RNA interference [RNAi] and short interfering RNAs [siRNAs] segment contributed to more than half of the global nucleic acid therapeutics market in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. However, the Anti-Sense Oligonucleotides (ASOs) and DNA Aptamers segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 12.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the monogenetic disorders segment held more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The multi-genetic disorders segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment held nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.0% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America generated more than two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global nucleic acid therapeutics market report include Cascades, DS Smith Plc, Evergreen Packaging LLC, International Paper, MetsÃ¤ Board, Mondi Plc, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Nampak Products Ltd., Amcor Plc, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings), Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd., Sappi, Stora Enso, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Westrock, and Keystone Folding Box. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

