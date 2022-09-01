Mimecast: 5 Cybersecurity Trends to Look for in 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No business can afford to take cybersecurity for granted. A breach or attack caused by something as simple as clicking a link or opening an attachment can result in millions of dollars of losses, huge reputational damage, and severe fines from regulatory bodies. Laws governing cybersecurity practices, such as HIPAA in the U.S. and the GDPR in Europe, are making it clear that more needs to be done by organizations to protect data and ensure security measures are in place. But what exactly do the next 12 months hold?

Cybersecurity is constantly evolving, and nobody is 100% sure how it will develop, but some definite trends are emerging in the short term. Below one can find a closer look at some emerging trends that will likely become more common in 2023.

User Awareness

Cyber-security threats are becoming more common each year, and businesses are increasingly spending a larger percentage of their IT budget on security upgrades and training. But there is a growing move towards security awareness training as many cyber-attacks are preventable or caused by human error rather than a breakdown in digital security measures. Greater awareness of phishing and spoofing scams, improved password strength, and some basic cyber health advice could help to prevent a huge chunk of attacks in 2023.

Attacks on Healthcare

Certain sectors are vulnerable to cyber-attacks because of the amount and type of information they deal with. The financial sector is one, but so is healthcare, which is increasingly under threat in 2023. Since 2009, the number of cyber-attacks on healthcare organizations in the U.S. has grown from 18 to 713 per year and looks set to continue the trend in 2023.

Cloud Security

More and more businesses are moving their data storage over to the cloud. Still, there are significant drawbacks for specific industries with more sensitive information, as most cloud providers do not offer encryption or authentication as security measures. Therefore, there is a pressing need to improve cloud security, with innovative measures being introduced throughout 2023 to combat cyber threats.

GDPR Continues

The General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, is an EU-wide data privacy policy with global implications for businesses. Although the law is expressly aimed at citizens of the EU, it also affects any business operating in European markets. Throughout 2023, the regulations will continue to greatly impact privacy policies.

Targeting of Mobile Devices

Around two-thirds of the world's population own and use a smartphone and many businesses have designed websites or apps to be compatible with these devices. Consequently, mobile devices are fast becoming the method of choice for cyberattackers and scammers looking to access data.

Nobody knows where the future of cybercrime and security lies, as it is constantly in flux and development. Security experts are always trying to anticipate the cyberattackers' next move and create applications and programs that are less vulnerable to attack. However, the key to improved cybersecurity might be better security awareness training and more investment in people's and businesses' ability to protect themselves.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.