Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) Investors

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (“Fulgent” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLGT). The investigation concerns whether Fulgent has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Fulgent engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. The Company offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions.

On August 4, 2022, Fulgent disclosed that the SEC is investigating certain Exchange Act reports for 2018 through the first quarter of 2020. This investigation comes after the DOJ issued a civil investigative demand to the Company “related to its investigation of allegations of medically unnecessary laboratory testing, improper billing for laboratory testing, and remuneration received or provided in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and the Stark Law.” Based on this news, the price of Fulgent shares declined from $63.74 per share to $59.86 on August 5, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fulgent securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com , or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.