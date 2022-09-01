Pipeline Safety Market size worth $ 15.22 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 9.65% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Pipeline Safety Market ” By Service (Repair and maintenance, Professional services, Risk management, Pipeline integrity management, and consulting services), By Solution (Perimeter Intrusion Detection, Secure Communication, SCADA for Pipeline, Pipeline Monitoring System, Pipeline integrity management, and Industrial Control Systems Security), By Vertical (Natural Gas, Crude Oil, Refined Products, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Pipeline Safety Market size was valued at USD 7.67 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 15.22 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.65% from 2020 to 2027.

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Pipeline Safety Market ”

Global Pipeline Safety Market Overview

Pipelines have been established as a secure and efficient method of conveying dangerous products long distances. Pipeline safety can be described as the array of responsibilities that are applicable to most or all pipelines. Integration of pipeline safety into the pipeline infrastructure allows the monitoring, analyzing, and controlling of the main network connectivity There are several advantages in using pipelines, such as the reduced liability and insurance cost, the low chances of injuries and illnesses, and the low administration costs.

Infrastructural development in transportation, manufacturing, & utilities, and growing investments in the oil & gas industry are expected to drive the market over the predicted years. There are certain restraints and challenges faced which can hinder market growth. Factors such as constraints in the budget, the growing population, and instability in the political climate are some of the factors that are restraining the Pipeline Safety Market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Thales Group, Senstar, Inc., BAE Systems, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric, ABB Group, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Syrinix.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Pipeline Safety Market On the basis of Service, Solution, Vertical, and Geography.

Pipeline Safety Market, By Service Repair and maintenance Professional services Risk management Pipeline integrity management Consulting services

Pipeline Safety Market, By Solution Perimeter Intrusion Detection Secure Communication SCADA for Pipeline Pipeline Monitoring System Pipeline integrity management Industrial Control Systems Security

Pipeline Safety Market, By Vertical Natural Gas Crude Oil Refined Products Others

Pipeline Safety Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



