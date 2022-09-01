BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations:) Forma Therapeutics, Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq - FMTX), Professional Holding Corp. (Nasdaq – PFHD), CyberOptics Corporation (Nasdaq – CYBE), EVO Payments, Inc. (Nasdaq – EVOP)   

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Professional Holding Corp. (Nasdaq – PFHD)

Under the terms of the agreement, Professional will be acquired by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (“Seacoast”) (Nasdaq -SBCF). Professional shareholders are to receive 0.8909 shares of Seacoast common stock for each share of Professional common stock. The exchange ratio for the transaction is fixed, which means that the transaction value will fluctuate as a result of changes in Seacoast’s stock price. Based on Seacoast’s closing price of $36.75 per share on August 5, 2022, the implied consideration is $32.74 per share and the transaction is valued at approximately $488.6 million. The investigation concerns whether the Professional Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Seacoast paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/professional-holding-corp-nasdaq-pfhd/.

Forma Therapeutics, Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq - FMTX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Forma Therapeutics will be acquired by Novo Nordisk. Forma Therapeutics shareholders will receive, for each Forma Therapeutics share, $20.00 in cash. The transaction represents an equity value of approximately $1.1 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Forma Therapeutics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Novo Nordisk is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $25.21 for the Company’s stock.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/forma-therapeutics-holdings-inc-nasdaq-fmtx/.

CyberOptics Corporation (Nasdaq – CYBE)

Under the terms of the agreement, CyberOptics will be acquired by Nordson Corporation (“Nordson”) (Nasdaq - NDSN). Nordson will acquire CyberOptics for $54.00 per share in cash for each outstanding share of common stock held. The investigation concerns whether the CyberOptics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Nordson is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/cyberoptics-corporation-nasdaq-cybe/.

EVO Payments, Inc. (Nasdaq – EVOP)

Under the terms of the agreement, EVO Payments will be acquired by Global Payments Inc. (NYSE - GPN). Global Payments will acquire the outstanding equity of EVO Payments for $34.00 per share in cash ($4.0 billion of enterprise value for the Company). The investigation concerns whether the EVO Payments Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Global Payments Inc. is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/evo-payments-inc-nasdaq-evop/.

