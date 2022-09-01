Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Polished.com Inc. (POL)

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Polished.com Inc. (“Polished” or the “Company”) (NYSE: POL). The investigation concerns whether Polished has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Polished operates as an online consumer goods retailer. The Company offers microwave ovens, grills, fridges, dishwashers, dryers, space heaters, rugs, garbage disposals, furniture, and other home improvement products.

On August 15, 2022, Polished disclosed that it was incapable of filing its second quarter 2022 report in a timely fashion due to an investigation into “certain allegations made by certain former employees related to the Company’s business operations.” On this news, the price of Polished shares declined by $0.54 per share, or approximately 37.56%, from $1.51 per share to close at $0.97 on August 16, 2022.

