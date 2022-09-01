The Biorational Market Is Expected To Grow At A 13% Rate, Driven By The Rising Adoption Of Integrated Pest Management As Per The Business Research Company's Biorational Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the biorational market, increasing adoption of integrated pest management is driving the demand for biorational products going forward. Integrated Pest Management is a system of managing pests that has been designed to be sustainable. Integrated pest management involves using the best combination of cultural, biological, and chemical measures for particular circumstances, including plant biotechnology as appropriate. The use of biorational products for the management of insect pests has grown intensively, which has increased its popularity. The Government of India has adopted integrated pest management (IPM) as the main plank of plant protection in the Crop Production Programme. For instance, according to the Government of India Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, in 2021, crop yield has been increased from 6.72–40.14% in rice and 22.7–26.63% in cotton in integrated pest management fields when compared to non-integrated pest management fields. Therefore, the increasing adoption of integrated pest management will drive the biorational market growth.



The global biorational market size is expected to grow from $2.76 billion in 2021 to $3.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. The global biorational market share is expected to grow to $5.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.7%.

Technological advancements are gaining popularity in the biorational market trends. Major companies operating in the biorationals sector are focused on introducing innovative technologies for the development of biorationals. For instance, in November 2021, Syngenta Crop Protection, a Switzerland-based company that manufactures bio-rationals, launched PLINAZOLIN technology, setting a new standard in innovative insect control. This will help growers protect their crops from a different range of pests. The launch of new technology is a result of an ongoing commitment to invest in the long-term development of innovative and effective solutions that increase crop productivity in an environmentally sustainable and responsible way.

Major players in the biorational market are Isagro SpA, Summit Chemical Company, Gowan Company LLC, BASF SE, Suterra LLC, McLaughlin Gormley King, Marrone Bio Innovations, Biological Control Products, Russell IPM Ltd, Valent BioSciences LLC, and Sumitomo Chemical.

The global biorational market is segmented By Product Type into Botanicals, Semiochemicals, Others; By Formulation into Liquid, Dry; By Crop Type into Cereals and Grains, Fruits and Vegetables, Others; By Application into Agriculture, Aquaculture, Structural Pest Control, Others.

North America was the largest region in the biorational market in 2021. The regions covered in the global biorational market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

