Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

01.09.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 01.09.2022

Date 01.09.2022 Exchange transaction Buy Share class ORNBV Amount 11,539 Average price/share 45.3547 EUR Highest price/share 45.6700 EUR Lowest price/share 44.9500 EUR Total price 523,347.88 EUR

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 01.09.2022:

ORNBV 544,310

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:

Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 3054

