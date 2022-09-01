Tallcree Tribal Government partnering with TELUS and the CRTC to bring wireless connectivity to residents for the first time

TALLCREE TRIBAL GOVERNMENT, Alberta, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Tallcree Tribal Government, TELUS and the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) are celebrating the commitment to bring wireless connectivity to Tallcree First Nation in Northern Alberta for the very first time. With a wireless connection, small businesses can thrive and compete both locally and globally, families can stay connected to loved ones who live out of town, young people can stay in their hometowns longer and participate in distance education, and perhaps most critically, a wireless connection provides a lifeline to call for help in the event of an emergency. This commitment was achieved after the CRTC approved funding for TELUS to build two new cellular sites in Tallcree First Nation through the CRTC Broadband Fund. This project is currently underway and is expected to be complete by late 2024.

“We are pleased to announce to the communities of North and South Tallcree this tremendous opportunity for our people,” said Chief Rupert Meneen of Tallcree Tribal Government. “We have been awaiting this announcement since 2019. Chief and Council and our Administration have worked in partnership with TELUS Wireless Services and the CRTC on this project for several years. This project opens up greater opportunity for our members in these communities. It brings the world to our doorstep and allows our communities to broaden their networks. We are pleased to be working with TELUS in this partnership and are extremely grateful to Brian Bettis and his team at TELUS for working so very hard on this project and extremely grateful to the CRTC for recognizing the importance of these communication tools that help our communities to remain connected. This project will provide the opportunities to our people that other communities have closer to larger centres and the Chief and Council encourage our communities to take full advantage of the services.”

This partnership builds upon TELUS’ commitment to bring world-class connectivity to communities across the province, providing the technological backbone for economic recovery and strength well into the future. Since 2000, TELUS has invested $220 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum, including more than $55 billion in technology and operations in Alberta.

“TELUS is committed to ensuring everyone can thrive in our digital world, no matter where they live,” said Tony Geheran, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operations Officer, TELUS. “We are proud to work alongside Tallcree First Nation and the CRTC to bring wireless connectivity to Tallcree First Nation members. This is part of our ongoing commitment to enable rural and Indigenous communities across the province, equipping residents and businesses with the speeds and coverage they need to connect to the people and information that matter the most.”

TELUS has a longstanding commitment to strengthening relationships with Indigenous Peoples, including First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities, acknowledging that our work spans many Traditional Territories and Treaty areas. To learn more about TELUS’ commitment to Reconciliation visit telus.com/reconciliation .

About Tallcree First Nation

The communities of North and South Tallcree are situated along the Highway 88 corridor; 45 km and 78 km respectively; south of Fort Vermilion, Alberta. There are approximately 500 people residing in these two communities. Leadership of this First Nation is comprised of Chief Rupert Meneen, Councilwoman Kathleen Auger, Councilman John Laboucan, Councilman Terence Meneen and Councilman David Bow-Noskiye.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and ecommerce and FinTech. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 28 countries around the world.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million, in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, and 1.8 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

