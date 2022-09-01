Agfa-gevaert : Publication of a transparency notification – Regulated information

English Dutch





(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings)

Mortsel, Belgium – September 1, 2022 – 5.40 p.m. CET



According to Agfa-Gevaert NV’s bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.

In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB) discloses the following declaration:

Sheffield Asset Management, L.L.C. has announced on August 24, 2022, that it holds a stake in Agfa-Gevaert NV as per August 24, 2022, of 4,719,200 voting rights or 3,05% (denominator is 154,820,528), thus crossing the threshold of 3% upwards.

Full chain of controlled undertakings

Sheffield Asset Management, L.L.C. acting on behalf of Sheffield Partners, L.P. ("the Fund"). Sheffield Asset Management, L.L.C. is the general partner of the Fund and exercises the voting rights associated with the shares held in the Fund. Sheffield Asset Management, L.L.C. has two members, Brian J. Feltzin, Trustee of the Brian J. Feltzin Revocable Trust, u/a/d May 11, 2004 (the Managing Member) and Allison Feltzin (the Non-Managing Member). None of the persons subject to the notification requirements are the beneficial owners of the shares, which are owned by the Fund.

Sheffield Asset Management is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

Sheffield Asset Management, L.L.C. is the investment mangement management company that exercises the voting rights of Sheffield Partners, L.P. at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of

May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV’s bylaws, should be sent to viviane.dictus@agfa.com .





About Agfa-Gevaert

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds four divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals and Offset Solutions. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2021, the Group realized a turnover of 1,760 million Euro.

Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com

