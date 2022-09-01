Tom Wiese Promoted to MTM Chief Legal Officer

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom Wiese, an accomplished attorney with demonstrated success in providing strategic legal advice to organizations in the healthcare industry, has been named MTM's new Chief Legal Officer effective Sept. 1, 2022. As Chief Legal Officer, Tom ensures MTM adheres to federal, state, and local laws, as well as regulatory requirements, in all of the company's operating areas. He is MTM's chief advisor and representation on all legal matters, and oversees the execution of all contracts with clients, vendors, and providers. Tom is also a valued resource and guide to MTM's Risk Management Committee and Board of Directors.

Tom has been with MTM since early 2022, when he joined the organization as Associate General Counsel. For more than a decade, Tom has practiced law in the healthcare industry in private practice settings, for both multi-national managed care organizations and large hospital systems. Before joining MTM, he was Legal Counsel at SSM Health, where he provided transactional assistance and supported various legal needs for a system of more than 11,000 healthcare providers and 39,000 employees. Prior to that, he spent the majority of his career at Centene, where he directed the company's corporate governance and risk activities, and managed its specialty product and international compliance functions, including oversight of all matters related to privacy and regulatory compliance. Tom earned his Juris Doctor degree from Saint Louis University School of Law, and is certified in healthcare compliance.

"Tom is a seasoned attorney with vast experience and knowledge of the healthcare industry," said MTM's President and CEO Alaina Macia. "Over the course of his time at MTM, Tom has brought expertise and value to our team, including playing a key role in legal and regulatory matters pertaining to our recent acquisition of Veyo. I am confident he will continue to provide excellent support to our organization as we navigate ongoing compliance, risk mitigation, and growth through acquisition."

