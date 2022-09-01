Heparin Market Size is projected to reach USD 11.89 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heparin is an anticoagulant and glycosaminoglycan naturally produced by all mammals' basophils and mast cells. It prevents blood clots from forming due to certain medical conditions or procedures. It treats numerous medical conditions, such as acute coronary syndrome, deep-vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and atrial fibrillation. It is also used for cardiopulmonary bypass and hemofiltration during cardiac surgery. Additionally, it is administered during major orthopedic procedures, such as hip and knee replacements. Recent developments in heparin research to develop ultra-low molecular weight heparin for chemotherapy have generated new opportunities in the heparin market.
In addition to cardiopulmonary bypass and hemofiltration during heart surgery, heparin treats various medical conditions, such as acute coronary syndrome, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and atrial fibrillation. This device can be used for hip and knee replacements and other major orthopedic procedures. The rising incidence of venous thrombosis due to underlying factors such as cardiovascular disease drives the global heparin market. In addition, the use of heparin in various surgical procedures, including orthopedic and heart surgeries, and the increase in the number of patients undergoing these procedures contribute to market growth. Numerous side effects of heparin, such as heparin-induced thrombocytopenia, hinder the market's growth. Moreover, because heparin is derived from animal sources, it presents a significant safety and supply issue, further inhibiting market expansion.
Increased Occurrence of Venous Thromboembolism and Cardiovascular Disorders and Growing Geriatric Population to Drive the Global Heparin Market
Increasing coagulation disorders, such as venous thromboembolism (VTE), which includes deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, drive the heparin market. An estimated 1.2 million deaths yearly from VTE, including deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism (PE). Moreover, VTE is the leading cause of death in Europe, surpassing AIDS, breast and prostate cancer, and traffic accidents combined. In addition, an increase in hypertension cases due to an unhealthy lifestyle contributes to the growth of the heparin market.
Moreover, the increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes, will generate market opportunities. According to the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics of the American Heart Association (AHA), atrial fibrillation affected 5.3 million Americans in 2019. Increasing patient demand for heparin may have significant market effects.
Venous thromboembolism (VTE) is expected in the elderly, but it can affect individuals of any age. The elderly have a higher incidence of diseases such as heart failure that can lead to thrombosis than the young. The prevalence of congestive heart failure is significantly higher in the elderly, with 85% of heart failure patients being older than 65. Individuals over 80 are three times more likely to have atrial fibrillation than those under 65. These incidents increase the risk of pulmonary embolism, especially in the elderly. Consequently, the increase in the geriatric population stimulates the growth of the heparin market and the demand for heparin to treat disorders.
Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic Heparin Mimetics Availability in the Market to Create Global Heparin Market Opportunities
Synthetic or partially synthetic heparin mimetics are structurally distinct, highly sulfated analogs of glycosaminoglycans. Frequently, these mimics are engineered to increase the potency and binding selectivity of specific proteins involved in disease manifestations. Heparin mimetics are most commonly used to treat thrombosis and coagulation. The abundance of synthetic and semi-synthetic heparin mimetics that aid in the treatment of a variety of cancers, coagulation disorders, and inflammatory diseases is driving the growth of the heparin market and significantly increasing product adoption.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size
|USD 11.89 Billion by 2030
|CAGR
|6.8% (2022-2030)
|Historical Data
|2019-2020
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Product, Application, Distribution Channel, Regions
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME, and the Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|Baxter International Inc.,B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Leo Pharma A/S, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Viatris Inc
|Key Market Opportunities
|Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic Heparin Mimetics Availability in the Market
|Key Market Drivers
| Increased Occurrence of Venous Thromboembolism and Cardiovascular Disorders to Favor Market Growth
Growing Geriatric Population to Positively Share Industry Outlook
Regional Insights
Europe will have the largest share in the market, advancing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Due to the increasing geriatric population and prevalence of long-term survivors of acute myocardial infarction, the region will hold a significant share of the regional market (AMI). In addition, the adoption of technologically advanced products in the region, the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, and investments in research and development for the heparin mechanism all contribute to the heparin market growth in this region.
In addition, the increase in the geriatric population base, the increase in the number of surgical procedures, including knee replacement, hip surgeries, and cardiovascular surgeries, among others, and the rising prevalence and incidence of VTE in Germany have fueled the growth and consumption of heparin-based formulations in recent years. According to data compiled by the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis, Inc., nearly 10 million cases of VTE are reported annually around the world, with approximately 544,000 VTE-related deaths occurring annually in Europe. In addition, the regional adoption of technologically advanced products contributes to the heparin market's growth.
Asia-Pacific will have the second-largest share of USD 3,178 million, growing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific heparin market is expected to expand significantly due to expanding healthcare infrastructure and intensifying efforts by private and public organizations. These factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the heparin market in Asia-Pacific developing nations. A larger patient pool for cardiovascular diseases and an aging population also contribute to the expansion of the market.
The increasing patient population and prevalence rate of cancer and other chronic diseases or coronary heart diseases, myocardial infarction, and stroke among the regional population has increased the demand for heparin products and contributed to the growth of the regional market. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest market growth during the forecast period due to its rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, untapped resources, economic growth, and increasing initiatives by private and public organizations.
Key Highlights
- The global heparin market size had a revenue share of USD 7,025 million in 2021, expected to project to USD 11,891 million at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
- Based on the product, the low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) will have the largest market share during the forecast period advancing at a CAGR of 7%.
- Based on application, venous thromboembolism is most likely to hold the largest market share growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.
- Based on the distribution channel, hospital pharmacies will hold the largest market share growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
- Based on regional analysis, Europe will have the largest share in the market, advancing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.
Competitive Players in the Market
- Baxter International Inc.
- B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG
- Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Fresenius SE & Co KGaA
- Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Leo Pharma A/S
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi SA
- Teva Pharmaceuticals
- Viatris Inc.
Global Heparin Market: Segmentation
By product
- Unfractionated Heparin
- Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)
- Ultra-low Molecular Weight Heparin (ULMWH)
By application
- Venous Thromboembolism
- Coronary Artery Disease
- Atrial Fibrillation
- Others
By distribution channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
By region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
Market News
In 2022, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG acquired Intermedt Medizin & Technik GmbH.
In 2022, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. announced the launch of Methylprednisolone Sodium Succinate for Injection USP in the US market.
In 2022, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. and MediCane Health Inc. announced the launch of therapeutic cannabis in Germany.
In 2022, Fresenius SE & Co KGaA announced the acquisition of Ivenix, Inc.
News Media
Global Fungal Keratitis Treatment Market Worth USD 1323 Million in 2030 | CAGR of 6.1%
Plastic Injection Molding Market Size Worth USD 15734 Million By 2030 | CAGR of 4%
