Proactive news headlines including Meta, Eskay Mining, Zinc8 Energy Solutions, Naturally Splendid, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Infinity Stone Ventures and PyroGenesis Canada

New York , Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Meta plans to add paid features to Facebook and Instagram click here
- Disney reportedly considering membership programme akin to Amazon Prime click here
- Lobe Sciences inks US$1.5M investment agreement to fund Australian clinical trials click here
- Zinc8 Energy Solutions says first commercial production site to be based in the United States click here
- Tribe Property Technologies names Drew Keddy as its new chief operating officer click here
- Naturally Splendid's Plantein entrees listed nationwide by wholesale distributor Sysco Canada click here
- Infinity Stone Ventures says to acquire 100% interest in Taiga Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec click here
- Eskay Mining commences Scarlet Valley drilling click here
- Kootenay Silver hits high-grade silver at its Columba project in Mexico click here
- PyroGenesis Canada announces successful validation of DROSRITE residue click here
- New initiative launched to encourage businesses to offer health tests for employees click here
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals says global expert on IPF describes results from Phase 2a study on Ifenprodil as 'excellent' click here
- Kodiak Copper hires Mark Laycock as its new CFO click here
- Red Pine continues to intersect high-grade gold at Minto Mine South Deposit click here
- AMPD Ventures closes second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising total gross proceeds of C$1,827,500 click here
About Proactive
Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle. With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors. In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006. For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com