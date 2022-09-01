Futurist, Media & Technology Mogul Mike Johns Hops on Board with Digitalage as President of Business Development

Digitalage is a Web3 social media platform that is committed to providing users an unparalleled immersive experience while guaranteeing content security, digital rights management using OOVE™ innovative tools for creators

Temecula, CA, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN) announced today that Digitalage has signed Mike Johns as President of Business Development. Digitalage is poised to change the social media landscape, challenging the status quo through Cardano blockchain technology and immersive media-rich social experiences unlike any platform on the market. As a one-stop-shop for content creation and management, users are given every opportunity to reach their full potential.

Mike Johns sits at the intersection between technology and entertainment. Mike is a sought-after deal negotiator brokering deals with multi-billion-dollar companies such as ESPN, T-Mobile, Microsoft, NBC, iHeart Radio, and most recently Big 3 Basketball, amongst countless others. Mike Johns’ specialty is connecting creative marketing with non-traditional revenue, media procurement, digital asset management, event planning, and public relations. Mr. Johns began his career as mobile content provider for T-Mobile and quickly leveraged his success to become an in-demand content provider servicing AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint. With an eye for talent, Johns has put his 'mobile touch' on brands such as Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Jerry Springer, Maury Povich, Oscar winning rap duo Three Six Mafia, Fivio Foreign, even former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, all whose careers have launched into super stardom.

Peter Michaels, Chairman of Digitalage, says, “Mike has already hit the ground running. We are launching a focus group with influencers that will premiere next week at PulseCon https://www.pulsecon2022.com/, the largest crypto event in Las Vegas. We are working to tie NFTs into our OOVE™ tools based on Cardano smart contracts. Mike brings so much value to the challenges we face in building our business and partnerships. He connects the dots between industry, media, and technology that give us an advantage as we build our Web3 social media platform.”

Mike Johns adds, “I’m a firm believer that Digitalage is the future of social media. In my new role as President, my job is in alignment with what I’ve always done — protect the voice of content creators of all colors, shapes and sizes. Through Digital Mind State, my team will stay in place to run our tech, culture and hustle.”

Johns is focused on creating innovative experiences for emerging technologies in unexpected environments. He is passionate about how the data and technologies of both yesterday and today can be used to shape tomorrow.

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

About Digitalage:

Digitalage is a decentralized social media, peer-to-peer communications, and streaming entertainment platform, also providing personal online data storage, content protection, and digital rights management. We are built on top of bleeding-edge technologies, advanced deep learning models, and strongly held values in free speech, fair and equitable compensation, and the democratic process. We are implementing paradigm shifts in user interface, user experience, accessibility, recommendation and matchmaking algorithms, social responsibility, royalty collection and distribution, crowd working, along with the creation and consumption of entertainment and journalism. We are literally disrupting everything.

