OPTIZMO™ Recognized as One of the Best Compliance Solution Providers in 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email suppression list management, has been recognized by The CIO Bulletin as one of the top Compliance Solution Providers for 2022.



This year’s list of top compliance solutions providers includes companies in finance, data security, workplace safety, and marketing.

In a feature article from the CIO Bulletin, OPTIZMO Co-Founder and CEO, Khris Thayer discusses how the company helps its clients achieve compliance in their third-party email and SMS marketing programs.

Since its founding in 2009, OPTIZMO has been the recognized leader in the email compliance suppression list management industry. The company has taken on the role of thought leader in the industry through regularly speaking at industry events such as Lead Generation World, MailCon, Affiliate Grand Slam, and Affiliate Summit. OPTIZMO also publishes original data analysis research as well as numerous articles, reports, infographics, and guides throughout the year.

Heading toward the end of 2022, OPTIZMO has released a number of significant Next-Gen product enhancements designed to add even more functionality to its innovative email suppression list management platform: SUPPRESS. Next-Gen SUPPRESS, as it is known in the industry, provides new insights and analytical tools, enabling companies to more easily and efficiently track the activities of their marketing partners.

“We’re always excited to be recognized for our industry-leading compliance technology and unmatched client support,” said Thayer. “We pride ourselves on delivering a unique combination of a world-class SaaS platform, backed by the most experienced, dedicated, and friendly team in the industry. At a time when customer service and support has become a lost art across so many industries, our clients consistently let us know that we have the most responsive and helpful team in the industry.”

OPTIZMO supports the marketing and compliance programs of over 500 clients and partners from around the globe, geared toward complying with various sets of regulations impacting their marketing and data privacy programs across email and SMS marketing.

ABOUT OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology, and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia. www.optizmo.com

ABOUT CIO BULLETIN

CIO Bulletin is an interactive, preeminent leadership platform serving as a central resource for information on Business & Information Technology (IT) leaders and their entrepreneurial ventures. From celebrating innovation to identifying best practices and providing a forum for today’s CIOs and other technology decision-makers, CIO Bulletin aspires to keep its readers informed about how the techie giants, governments and consumers are unfurling organizational innovation in the Business & IT world.