SATIVUS TECH AND CHEF MEIR ADONI COLLABORATE TO BRING SAFFRON INFUSED FOOD PRODUCTS TO THE MARKETPLACE

Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sativus Tech Corp (OTC: SATT), an agrotechnology company which has developed protocols for growing saffron using advanced vertical farming technology, is leveraging its strategic advantage in the food product marketplace with today’s announcement of a new strategic partnership with famed Chef Meir Adoni. Sativus Tech hopes to accelerate its growth and global expansion by developing saffron infused food products using the potent saffron grown in its indoor vertical farms. Chef Adoni will drive product innovation by leveraging his experience as a restaurateur and celebrated chef. He will also spearhead a plan to position the company’s saffron as a premium product for the culinary marketplace.



“We are thrilled to have Chef Adoni join our team as we prepare to enter the culinary marketplace,” says Tal Wilk Glazer, CEO, Sativus Tech. “Chef Adoni is a vital resource that will help us spearhead our entry into the culinary industry with a production of food products that will be unique to the marketplace and help us drive new culinary innovations. The possibilities are endless once we create the only reliable, consistent, lab-grown supply of high quality saffron to service all industries.”



Chef Adoni will incorporate Saffron Tech’s lab-grown saffron in his cuisine served in his restaurants in New York City, Berlin, and Tel Aviv. He will bring his expertise as a celebrated chef and restaurateur to this new partnership as Saffron Tech looks to develop and distribute a saffron-based product line.



“As a professional chef with Middle Eastern roots, working with the saffron spice is a dream come true,” says Chef Meir Adoni, Restaurateur and Food Connoisseur. “Saffron’s limited supply has prevented us from finding new ways to enjoy the spice in cuisine. Working with Sativus Tech to develop a line of food products for everyone to enjoy is something we should all look forward to. Saffron’s flavor and aroma are unmatched and something anyone who loves food should experience.”

About Sativus Tech Corp:

Sativus Tech Corp (OTC: SATT) is an AgTech company that uses advanced vertical farming technology to increase the production of low yield food products in the global marketplace. The company focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of agriculture products that are high in demand but scarce in the marketplace. A reliable supply of these highly coveted food products can be used in various applications including pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, culinary, and the beauty industry. The pharmaceutical industry is now turning more of its scientific attention to Saffron’s medicinal properties, which are now being used in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications for ADHD, anxiety and more.



Sativus Tech Corp’s subsidiary, Saffron Tech, is revolutionizing the AgTech world by creating the protocols to grow saffron in indoor vertical farms. It is also increasing the production of the spice by multiplying the number of annual harvests. Sativus Tech Corp’s technology offers a responsible and sustainable way to grow crops in a world confronted by environmental challenges and dwindling earth reserves, diminishing water sources and unstable weather conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “possible,” “probable,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to the Company’s international manufacturing and supply chain, market acceptance of the Company’s smart luggage, successfully implementing the Company’s growth strategy, dependence on key Company personnel, changes in economic conditions, competition and other risks including, but not limited to, those described from in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 12th, 2022, and other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Relations:

Tal Wilk-Glazer

CEO

(800) 608-6432

Press Inquiries:

info@saffron.ag

Attachments