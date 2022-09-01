Author Whynde Kuehn’s Strategy To Reality Earns High Marks In Business Publication Category

Oslo, Norway, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globally recognized business thought leader and author, Whynde Kuehn, announced her newly launched eBook, Strategy to Reality: Making the Impossible Possible for Business Architects, Change Makers and Strategy Execution Leaders has garnered significant attention in the business publication category, namely Business Structural Adjustment, where her book recently ranked #1 in new releases on Amazon. Strategy to Reality is a one-of-a-kind manifesto designed for business architects, executives, and change makers to embolden their strategy execution, decision making, organization and ecosystem design.

The Strategy to Reality eBook, released 5 July 2022, by Morgan James Publishing, will be followed by softcover book distribution in bookstores on 20 September 2022. Pre-ordering is available now (ISBN 9781631958441) from bookstores and booksellers worldwide, including retail giant Barnes & Noble. The book website – StrategyIntoReality.com – offers excerpts, endorsements, and valuable resources for business architects, executives, and decision-makers. A public book signing will be held on 20 September from 12 to 3 PM Eastern Time at Il Patio at Eataly Flatiron, 200 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. A private invitation-only book launch cocktail celebration will also be held on 20 September from 6 to 9 PM Eastern Time at Manhattan’s High Bar NYC. Whynde will be in New York the month of September and available for media briefings.

“We are pleased with the favorable reaction to this timely and relevant publication,” Whynde Kuehn said. “Global business conditions such as increased pressure for speed-to-market, demand for business agility, and resilience in the face of relentless change have thrust business architecture into the spotlight. Strategy To Reality provides organizations and business leaders with systemic, actionable, and proven approaches for strategy execution by leveraging business architecture as core methodology.”

Strategy to Reality was featured alongside other upcoming releases from publisher Morgan James in a full-page spread in the 25 July 2022 edition of Publishers Weekly. Publishers Weekly is the most visible and trusted book trade magazine circulated to over 17,000 book professionals weekly. In addition, author Whynde Kuehn will be featured in PW’s Author Spotlight in the 26 September 2022 edition.

About Whynde Kuehn

Whynde Kuehn is a long-time business architecture pioneer, practitioner, educator, author, acknowledged global thought leader, and community builder. She has extensive experience in enterprise transformation and planning. With a strong track record of creating successful teams that become embedded into their organizations, one of her most recognized competencies is helping clients build their business architecture practices.

Whynde is the Founder and Managing Director of New York-based S2E Transformation Inc. and creator of Biz Arch Mastery, a dedicated online platform offering coaching and resources to simplify business architecture and facilitate its practical usage. She is also a Fellow with the Institute for Digital Transformation, Co-Founder at Business Architecture Associates, Senior Consultant for Cutter Consortium, and a Co-Founder of the Business Architecture Guild, where she has held several leadership roles including Vice President, Editorial Board Chair, and Academic Committee Chair. Whynde lives in Norway, where she proudly brings her bold New York spirit, Wisconsin heart, and global ambition for adventure and possibility.

