TuSimple Class Action Complaint Filed: Johnson Fistel, Successful Law Firm, Encourages Shareholders Who Held TSP During the Stock Drop to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of TuSimple Holdings, Inc. (“TuSimple” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TSP). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise, acquired TuSimple stock between April 15, 2021 and August 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until November 1, 2022 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



According to the complaint, on August 1, 2022, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Self-Driving Truck Accident Draws Attention to Safety at TuSimple," which brought to light a number of previously undisclosed concerns that undermined Defendants' representations and omissions concerning the safety of the Company's autonomous driving technology. The article referenced an April 6, 2022 accident involving a truck fitted with TuSimple's technology, and reported that, among other things, "[t]he accident… underscores concerns that the autonomous-trucking company is risking safety on public roads in a rush to deliver driverless trucks to market, according to independent analysts and more than a dozen of the company's former employees."

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the TuSimple class-action lawsuit.

