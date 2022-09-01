Increased Awareness Of Recent Developments In Dental Hygiene And Various Practical Options For Treating Misaligned Teeth Are Expected To Offer An Absolute Dollar Opportunity Of US $ 26 Bn During Forecast Period; States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: Historically, the global clear aligners market grew at 27% CAGR from 2017-2021.



Surge in urbanization is fuelling the demand for various commodities, which is driving the need for logistics. Due to this, clear aligners market is expected to witness a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period.

Transformation at end-user as well as manufacturer level is expected to boost the growth of clear aligners market. For instance, now-a-days, clear aligners are customized as per the treatment level for a specific patient. Moreover, the solution providers have mass customization capabilities such as comprehensive digital fitting design system, world-class clear aligner design staff, and sufficient number of 3D printers.

Besides this, surge in R&D investment and the local presence of global players and their efforts to obtain new patents are expected to boost the growth of the market.

Moreover, factors such as rise in recent developments in dental hygiene, various practical options for treating misaligned teeth, and rising cosmetology standards have boosted the adoption of aligners in various countries across the globe. As per a survey conducted by the American Dental Association, 85% of people in the United States value dental health and believe that oral health is an important aspect of overall care.

Key Takeaways:

The standalone practice segment is expected to dominate the market as they employ a well-defined aligner system and is equipped with advanced digital technology. Currently, standalone practices occupy a maximum revenue of US $ 1.7 Bn. In the meanwhile, revenue from group practices is expected to grow at the highest rate of 36% CAGR.

The adult segment had the highest share of sales in 2021 with more than 60%. Moreover, Periodontal diseases are common in most adults, which reduces facial aesthetics. Also, it impairs oral function such as chewing, swallowing, and speech, and increases sensitivity.

By Region, Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 31.4% during the forecast period. This is due to increasing demand for clear aligners in developing countries such as India and China.





Growth Drivers:

Increased awareness of recent developments in dental hygiene, rising cosmetology standards, and practical options for treating misaligned teeth are expected to boost the growth of the market. For instance, as per a survey conducted by the American Dental Association, 85% of people in the United States believe that oral health is a crucial aspect of overall care.

Various factor such as investment in newer equipments and services in dental care is expected to fuel the growth of the clear alignment market.

During Covid-19 pandemic, clear aligner market grew positively due to growing concern towards better dental health. During pandemic, people took better care of their health; moreover, oral health was paid lot of attention.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players of the market are Dentsply Sirona, Align Technology, Inc, 3M, Henry Schein, Inc., TP Orthodontics, Inc., Great Lakes Dental Technologies; and Scheu Dental GmbH. These players have been adopting inorganic and organic strategies to enhance their market revenue.

For instance,

In May 2020, Align Technology, Inc. expanded its products such as ClinCheck PRO 6.0 and ClinCheck "Inface". The company offers cloud-based services to provide consumers with optimal treatment procedures. Moreover, the company is expanding its position and gaining significant market share through various acquisition strategies.

In March 2019, Henry Schein One, a joint venture of Henry Schein, Inc., released Dentrix G7 in Canada, an upgraded version of the dental practice management system.

In March 2019, the Straumann Group collaborated with Medit, a provider of digital dentistry solutions, on the partnership's website. This partnership will bolster the integration of digital workflows with Straumann’s open CAD/CAM software.





Similarly, recent developments related to companies offering clear aligners have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Align Technology

Dentsply Sirona

Patterson Companies Inc.

Institute Straumann

Danaher Corporation

3M EPSE

Argen Corporation

Henry Schein Inc.

TP Orthodontics Inc.





More valuable insights on Clear Aligners Market

Age Outlook: Adults Teens

End-use Outlook: Hospitals Standalone Practices Group Practices Others



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Clear Aligners Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Clear Aligners Market Analysis by Age Outlook (Adults, Teens), by End-use Outlook (Hospitals, Standalone Practices, Group Practices), by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032.

