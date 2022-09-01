SWOOP Taxi App Launches to Revolutionise Bath Taxis

Bath, United Kingdom, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Bath taxis service has just launched, using a business model improvement on Uber and Ola with a localised management team and services specific to Bath, Somerset and the surrounding area.

Taxis in Bath have long been scarce and unreliable, and although ride-hailing brands have attempted to expand into Bath, these have been widely regarded as unsuccessful.

The new service, SWOOP Taxis, offers airport and train station transfers to travellers to and from Bath, as well as shorter trips, with 24/7 availability. Download the SWOOP Bath taxi app here.

The New Way to Order a Bath Taxi

As a fully digitised service, SWOOP accepts bookings via an app that is free to download on Android or iPhone smartphones. Users who choose to sign up can:



Create an account to book a taxi either in advance or on demand.

Enter their journey departure and arrival destination and select an appropriate vehicle if they are travelling in a group or require a larger car.

Customers pay via cash or card directly to the driver for ultimate control and ease.

The advantage of booking a cab through an app is that a customer can track the vehicle, view live updates on the expected arrival time, and receive real-time information about potential delays.

SWOOP promises to offer competitive pricing, with the anticipated cost displayed in the app, including details of the maximum number of people and luggage items the selected vehicle can carry.

Around the Clock Taxi Availability

Issues with a lack of public transport outside of normal hours, taxi scarcity and unavailability have long been an issue for individuals in Bath who cannot drive or park close to their place of work yet find it difficult to book a taxi with confidence.

The SWOOP taxi service operates 24/7, with instant visibility of whether any cars are available nearby and how long they will take to arrive.

Because the app links directly with SWOOP drivers, customers will not need to wait at a designated pickup point or taxi rank. They can book a car door to door, with an interactive GPS map to drop a pin in the location they wish to be collected from.

This service upgrade will resolve significant issues for travellers needing transport away from central hubs such as the city centre and Bath Spa Train Station, where taxis are more likely to be found in the waiting area.

Applying to Become a SWOOP Driver

All SWOOP drivers are vetted, and hold local authority registrations with their credentials verified. Experienced Bath taxi drivers can apply to join the SWOOP fleet.

Applicants can be both Bath licensed private hire drivers or hackney drivers. They receive support from the management team, full app access to accept new bookings and no waiting for payments as they are paid by the customer at the point of travel.

Improving Public Transport Standards in Bath

SWOOP will achieve what other conventional taxi services and ride-hailing apps have not - provide reliable, competitively priced taxis for local people, businesses and visitors who need to travel quickly to and from any location in Bath.

Because the service is localised, it presents an employment opportunity for experienced drivers who have not seen rider numbers recover in the post-pandemic economy or who wish to earn greater commissions and access a regular flow of customers.

"We are delighted to be able to at last share the SWOOP Taxis app with the people of Bath! Our talented team includes capable, experienced drivers and managers who have been operating or driving taxis locally and nationally for years. SWOOP has been carefully developed, as we knew we wanted a future-proof app that would make every aspect of booking a car fun, fast and friendly. In the months ahead, SWOOP plans to make a big difference to the Bath community, providing reliable, trustworthy cab services for journeys near and far."

SWOOP launched on 01/09/22, and the app is now available to download on the App Store and Google Play.





Media Contact:

Natalie Karr

Swoop.co.uk

Email: Swoop@woya.co.uk

Publicist: Woya





