Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons

GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ronica Wang
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Directors
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|GN Store Nord A/S
|b)
|LEI
|5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0010272632
|b)
|Nature of the transactions
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
DKK 201.0
|Volume(s)
1,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1,000 shares
DKK 201.0 per share
|e)
|Date of the transactions
|2022-09-01
|f)
|Place of the transactions
|XNOR
For further information, please contact:
Investors and analysts
Henriette Wennicke
Vice President – Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 03 33
or
Rune Sandager
Director – Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 92 57
Press and the media
Steen Frentz Laursen
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Tel: +45 20 65 34 20
About GN
GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.
GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).
Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
Attachment
- Announcement 13 - Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members executives and associated persons