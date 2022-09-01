Innovative Designs Reaches Settlement With FTC, Receives First Payment

Pittsburgh, PA, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Innovative Designs Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) and the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) agreed to a settlement on the Company application seeking fees, costs and expenses approved by the Court on June 29, 2022. The amount is $260,000. On August 30, 2022, the Company received a partial payment of $200,000. This is a result of filing a motion pursuant to the Equal Access to Justice Act that was filed against the Federal Trade Commission after the court dismissed the case. Joseph Riccelli, CEO of Innovative Design commented, “The company is pleased that the case is over, and we can move forward with our business plan.”



Innovative Designs Inc. manufactures the Insultex® House Wrap, Arctic Armor® Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX®. INSULTEX® is the thinnest, lightest, and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit http://www.idigear.com or www.insultexhousewrap.com .

